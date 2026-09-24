NGX urges stronger Nigeria US investment ties

KEY POINTS

NGX Group calls for stronger investment and commercial ties between Nigeria and the U.S.

Group Chairman Umaru Kwairanga says deeper capital market links can support business expansion and long term investment.

He identifies technology, financial services, infrastructure, energy and manufacturing among areas with investment potential.

NGX says stronger institutions, transparency and market integrity are essential to attracting capital.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) has called for stronger commercial and investment ties between Nigeria and the United States, saying deeper private sector collaboration could increase capital flows and support economic growth.

Group Chairman, Dr Umaru Kwairanga, made the call at the U.S. Nigeria Council Breakfast in New York on Wednesday, where he said the relationship between both countries offered opportunities for wider trade, investment and business partnerships.

Kwairanga identified financial services, technology, consumer markets, energy, infrastructure, agriculture and manufacturing as sectors with significant opportunities in Nigeria.

He said converting those opportunities into economic value would require capital, effective institutions and partnerships that could support businesses through different stages of growth.

According to him, the capital market has a key role in connecting available capital with investment opportunities by providing businesses with access to funding while giving domestic and international investors a transparent framework for participation.

Kwairanga described the U.S. as an important source of capital, technology, expertise and business networks, but said Nigeria’s engagement with American businesses should extend beyond individual investment transactions.

He advocated longer term relationships between Nigerian and American businesses, investors and institutions, with partnerships focused on areas of commercial alignment.

Such relationships, he said, could allow U.S. companies to participate more deeply in Nigeria’s market while enabling Nigerian businesses to gain access to capital, technology, expertise and international networks.

The NGX chairman said investors also consider market infrastructure, corporate governance, transparency, regulation and the efficiency of capital flows when assessing investment destinations.

He said Nigeria’s financial ecosystem was continuing to develop in these areas, with NGX Group working to strengthen investment infrastructure and improve market accessibility.

Kwairanga said the private sector would be central to deepening economic relations between Nigeria and the U.S., noting that governments could establish the framework while businesses, investors and financial institutions turn those relationships into actual transactions and investments.

“At NGX Group, our role is fundamentally about connecting capital with opportunity.

“We provide the infrastructure through which businesses can raise capital and investors can participate in the growth of Nigerian enterprises,” he said.

He said meetings such as the breakfast could help shift discussions about Nigeria’s economic potential towards actual investment opportunities by identifying projects, developing business cases, determining funding requirements and connecting appropriate partners.

Kwairanga also stressed the importance of trust in building lasting investment relationships, linking investor confidence to predictable institutions, credible governance, transparency, sound regulation and market integrity.

Beyond conventional investment flows, he identified technology, financial services, infrastructure, sports, entertainment, creative industries and professional services as areas where Nigeria and the U.S. could deepen commercial engagement.

He said achieving the level of investment required by Nigeria would depend on cooperation among government, regulators, investors, businesses, financial institutions and international partners.

Kwairanga reaffirmed NGX Group’s commitment to providing an efficient platform through which Nigerian businesses could access capital and investors could participate in the country’s economic growth.

He commended the U.S. Nigeria Council for convening the breakfast and providing a platform for stakeholders from both countries to deepen engagement.

THE ISSUES

Stronger Nigeria U.S. commercial relationships could create opportunities for businesses in both countries to develop partnerships beyond individual investment transactions. Access to capital remains central to converting opportunities across sectors such as technology, energy, infrastructure, agriculture and manufacturing into business activity. Investor considerations extend beyond available opportunities to include market infrastructure, corporate governance, transparency, regulation and the efficiency of capital flows. The proposed broader engagement covers sectors beyond traditional investment, including sports, entertainment, creative industries and professional services.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Governments can establish the framework for engagement, while businesses, investors and financial institutions create the transactions, partnerships and investments that give that relationship substance.” – Dr Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman, NGX Group

“At NGX Group, our role is fundamentally about connecting capital with opportunity.” – Dr Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman, NGX Group

“We provide the infrastructure through which businesses can raise capital and investors can participate in the growth of Nigerian enterprises.” – Dr Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman, NGX Group

WHAT’S NEXT

NGX Group says it will continue working to strengthen investment infrastructure and market accessibility, while deeper Nigeria U.S. engagement will require collaboration among government, regulators, investors, businesses, financial institutions and international partners.

BOTTOM LINE

NGX Group is seeking deeper Nigeria U.S. commercial ties that can connect businesses with capital, technology and international expertise. Kwairanga said stronger institutions, transparency and market integrity would be important to building lasting investment relationships.