Real madrid open disciplinary proceedings against Asencio

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 3, 2026

Keypoints

Real Madrid has opened disciplinary proceedings against defender Raul Asencio.

The 23 year old was convicted of drink driving in August and fined €14,400.

His driving licence was suspended for eight months.

Asencio is also facing a court case over the alleged non-consensual sharing of a sexual video from 2023.

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho expressed his disappointment, stressing that players represent the club off the pitch.

Three former Real Madrid reserve players are also on trial in connection with the alleged video sharing incident.

Asencio has been sidelined by a hamstring injury and has yet to feature in Mourinho’s matchday squad.

Main Story

Real Madrid has opened disciplinary proceedings against defender Raul Asencio following a drink-driving conviction and a separate ongoing court case involving the alleged non consensual sharing of a sexual video, The 23 year old centre back was convicted after an August 16 drink-driving incident in San Bartolome de Tirajana, Gran Canaria. A court source told AFP that Asencio was more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.

He was fined €14,400 ($16,700) and had his driving licence suspended for eight months, The latest development comes as Asencio is also due to appear in another court case in Gran Canaria concerning the alleged non-consensual sharing of a sexual video dating back to 2023.

Speaking to reporters, Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho confirmed that the club had begun disciplinary proceedings against the defender and expressed his disappointment over the situation, Mourinho acknowledged Asencio’s professionalism at the club but stressed that players are expected to uphold Real Madrid’s reputation both on and off the pitch.

“He’s a model professional. When he was fit, no one trained as hard as him,” Mourinho said, “But a Real Madrid player remains so 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 12 months a year. Everything you do outside the pitch represents Real Madrid and could affect the club’s prestige., Mourinho added “I’m not happy. Everyone makes mistakes, but when they pile up, it’s not the same.”

The Issues

Asencio is facing two separate disciplinary and legal issues within a short period, The drink-driving conviction has already resulted in a financial penalty and an eight-month driving ban. The second matter involves allegations relating to the distribution of a sexual video recorded in 2023.

Spanish media reports indicate that Asencio expects to be cleared in the video-sharing case if the two women featured in the recording, who were aged 16 and 18 at the time, formally forgive him, Three former Real Madrid reserve players are also facing trial over allegations that they recorded and distributed the video, The trial is scheduled to take place on September 3, 4 and 7.

What’s Being Said

Mourinho has made clear that the club considers the conduct of its players away from football to be a matter of importance, While describing Asencio as a committed professional who works extremely hard in training, the Real Madrid coach said repeated incidents can become more serious because of the impact they can have on the club’s image, His comments suggest that Real Madrid’s disciplinary response will consider both the circumstances of the incidents and the reputational consequences for the club.

What’s Next

Asencio’s disciplinary proceedings at Real Madrid will continue alongside the ongoing legal process in Gran Canaria, The court proceedings involving the alleged video-sharing incident are scheduled for September 3, 4 and 7, Meanwhile, Asencio remains unavailable for selection after suffering a hamstring injury in July. He has yet to make Mourinho’s matchday squad since the coach took charge.

Bottom Line

Raul Asencio’s future at Real Madrid has come under scrutiny after a drink-driving conviction and a separate ongoing legal case. While Mourinho continues to acknowledge the defender’s professionalism in training, the coach has warned that players’ actions away from the pitch can directly affect the reputation of Real Madrid.