Parents, candidates raise concerns over JAMB N4,000 verification fee

Key Points

Parents and admission seekers say the N4,000 O’Level verification fee adds to admission costs.

JAMB says the one-time payment is intended to strengthen result verification.

Candidates are urged to rely on admissions processed through CAPS.

Main Story

Parents and admission seekers have raised concerns over the financial burden of securing tertiary admission, particularly the N4,000 fee introduced by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for O’Level result verification.

They spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

The new verification system requires candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions to pay N4,000 once for verification of their O’Level results.

JAMB said the system was introduced to strengthen the integrity of O’Level results and prevent falsified results from being accepted during the admission process.

The Board also said the initiative would reduce the cost and stress associated with repeated visits to tertiary institutions and JAMB-approved Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres.

However, parents and candidates said the charge was coming on top of several other expenses, including JAMB registration, post-UTME screening, transportation, document printing and other admission-related services.

Mrs Akolade Opadere, a parent, said the additional payment was particularly difficult for families already struggling with multiple admission-related expenses.

“Parents are already spending money on many things for their children’s admission. Adding another payment makes things more difficult, especially for families that are not financially comfortable,” she said.

Opadere added that the burden was greater for parents with more than one child seeking admission.

Mr Nathenial Adamu, another parent, said the authorities should consider the total cost borne by families throughout the admission process rather than treating each payment separately.

“We are not saying that necessary services should not be paid for, but there should be consideration for candidates who may genuinely struggle to afford these payments,” he said.

He urged JAMB to provide clear information on the purpose of the fee and the services covered, saying greater transparency could reduce confusion and prevent unnecessary financial demands on candidates.

Admission seekers also expressed concern over their ability to meet the additional cost.

Matthew Ohizu said some candidates depended entirely on their parents or guardians and might not have immediate access to the money required for the verification.

“I understand that the result has to be uploaded, but the payment is another expense for us. Some candidates may not have the money readily available,” he said.

Another candidate, Ayomide Joseph, appealed to JAMB and tertiary institutions to streamline admission procedures and avoid charges for services already covered by approved fees.

Hawal Abdulfatai said his parents had already spent considerably on JAMB registration, post-UTME and transportation before receiving an admission offer.

The Issues

The financial burden of tertiary admission extends beyond the initial JAMB registration fee, with candidates and families also paying for institutional screening, transportation, documentation and other requirements.

JAMB’s clarification also states that candidates who previously uploaded their O’Level results are not required to upload them again or obtain a verification code under the new system.

The verification process is linked to JAMB’s Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), which was established to automate and regulate admissions into tertiary institutions.

CAPS allows candidates to monitor their admission status and confirm provisional admissions, while institutions process admissions through the platform.

What’s Being Said

“I believe JAMB should consider the situation of ordinary parents and look at ways of reducing the financial burden on families.” – Mrs Akolade Opadere, parent.

“JAMB and other education authorities need to look at the total cost parents bear during the admission process and not consider each payment in isolation.” – Mr Nathenial Adamu, parent.

“For candidates from families that are struggling financially, this can be frustrating because you may have the required result but still face difficulty completing the admission process because of money.” – Matthew Ohizu, admission seeker.

What’s Next

Candidates have been advised to rely on admissions processed through CAPS and to be cautious of individuals or institutions offering admission outside the official system.

JAMB’s 2026 admission guidelines state that all admissions offered by tertiary institutions must originate from the Board and be reflected on the JAMB e-Facility.

The Board also stated that an admission offer from a tertiary institution without a JAMB admission letter is illegal and not recognised, warning candidates who accept such offers that they do so at their own risk.

Bottom Line

The N4,000 O’Level verification charge has become another point of concern for families already facing multiple costs during the tertiary admission process. While JAMB says the payment supports result verification and reduces repeated administrative visits, parents and candidates want the overall cost of securing admission to be considered.