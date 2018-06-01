Super Eagles Jersey Sold Out Within One Hour of Release

Barely an hour after Nike released the Super Eagles Russia 2018 World Cup dynamic collection for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the collection sold out entirely worldwide.

TheNewsGuru reports with the 2018 World Cup just around the corner, every competing country has been announcing the kits it would wear for the tournament.

Arguably the best and most popular, with a reported 3 million pre-orders, was the capsule designed for the Nigerian team.

The Nigeria Super Eagles football home jersey, which costs about N41,000.00 (€85), sold out worldwide under one hour after it officially went on sale on Nike website this morning.

The items now display “Sold Out” and “The product you are looking for is no longer available” on the website.

TheNewsGuru reports the away jersey, which goes for the same amount, is also sold out.

The full tracksuit, (top €100 and joggers €75), is also sold out; and as well the Nigerian Dri-Fit football top that goes for €55.

While the Nigerian national anthem jacket only left in UK size small, retails for €80, the bucket hat (€30) only left is size L/XL.