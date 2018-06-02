Reason Why Nigerian Fans Booed Dele Alli at Wembley Stadium

If you were at Wembley or tuned into ITV for England’s 2-1 win over Nigeria, you will have heard the 10,000 Super Eagles supporters booing Spurs midfielder Dele Alli.

Any time the MK Dons youth product touched the ball, he was jeered by the visiting supporters – with the same loud noise also heard when he was replaced by Fabian Delph ten minutes from time.

And if you were wondering why the Nigerians were showing such animosity towards the 22-year old, it all stems from the fact he boasts Nigerian heritage through his father.

Alli was born in, and lived in England his whole life – hence his decision to the play for the three Lions at international level, unlike the likes of Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses.