Sundry Markets Wins Most Sustainable Retail Organisation At Africa Retail Awards 2025

Sundry Markets Limited, owners of the Marketsquare supermarket chain, has been named Most Sustainable Retail Organisation at the Africa Retail Awards 2025.

The award highlights the company’s growing reputation for responsible retailing and its investment in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards across its operations.

The organisers of the awards; Africa Retail Academy, Lagos Business School, Nairametrics, and KPMG, said Sundry Markets stood out for its structured approach to sustainability and its impact on employees, communities, and the environment.

Sundry Markets’ sustainability model is built around ethical labour practices, community support programmes, and environmental responsibility.

The company has implemented policies on fair worker treatment, responsible sourcing, waste reduction, and energy efficiency.

It also provides regular sustainability reports to improve transparency and stakeholder trust.

Speaking after the announcement, Mrs. Dubem Kekachi, Sustainability Lead at Sundry Markets, said the recognition reinforces the company’s long-term commitments.

“This achievement reflects our belief that retail can be a force for good,” she said.

“We are proud to lead the way in creating a greener, more inclusive future for Africa’s retail industry.”

The Africa Retail Awards celebrate innovation and outstanding performance within the continent’s retail sector.

The organisers said Sundry Markets’ model shows how large retail chains can expand while reducing waste, improving labour outcomes, and supporting local communities.

Sundry Markets thanked its employees, partners, and customers, noting that the award reflects joint efforts across the business.

The company added that it will continue investing in sustainability projects and aims to set “new benchmarks” for the sector.