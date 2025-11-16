Interswitch, Verve Return As Gold Sponsors For CeBIH 2025 Annual Conference: Championing Conversations On Financial Inclusion And Consumer Credit 

As conversations around deepening financial inclusion and expanding access to credit gain fresh momentum, Interswitch Group, Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, has reaffirmed its commitment to the advancement of Nigeria’s digital finance landscape through its renewed partnership with the Committee of e-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) as Gold Sponsor of the 2025 CeBIH Annual Conference.

The two-day conference, themed “Reimagining Financial Inclusion through Cultural Shifts in Consumer Credit,” will take place from Tuesday, December 2 to Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos and will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and case studies that collectively aim to reframe Nigeria’s consumer credit culture and foster a more inclusive economy.

Bringing together policymakers, banking executives, technology innovators, and thought leaders, the conference will examine how shifting cultural attitudes toward credit, alongside technology and data-driven solutions, can accelerate access to finance for millions of unbanked and underbanked Nigerians.

As part of the event’s robust agenda, Verve, a subsidiary of Interswitch Group, will feature prominently on Day 1 (December 2) in a high-impact panel session titled “Alternative Credit Scoring for the Underserved.” The session will convene industry experts to interrogate the limitations of traditional credit models and explore innovative approaches that leverage alternative data to unlock new pathways for financial inclusion.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Mitchell Elegbe, Founder and Group Managing Director of Interswitch Group, said:

“We are delighted to once again collaborate with CeBIH in advancing the conversations that are shaping the future of financial access in Nigeria. At Interswitch, we recognize that inclusion goes beyond connectivity, it is about creating credit systems that reflect the realities and aspirations of everyday people. Through technology and data intelligence, we can reimagine lending models that empower individuals and businesses previously excluded from the financial ecosystem, unlocking prosperity at scale.”

Established to promote collaboration and thought leadership within Nigeria’s digital financial services industry, CeBIH continues to play a pivotal role in influencing the direction of e-business and payments innovation. This year’s theme reflects a growing recognition that financial inclusion extends beyond digital access to encompass the development of responsible and culturally attuned credit systems that enable economic participation and growth.

Interswitch’s continued sponsorship of the CeBIH Annual Conference underscores its strategic commitment to driving financial empowerment, fostering innovation, and shaping a sustainable digital economy in Nigeria and across Africa.

For more information about the conference, please visit www.cebih.org