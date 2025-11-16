NNPCL Introduces Health Insurance Scheme For Fuel Station Attendants

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has introduced a new health insurance scheme for attendants working across its retail fuel stations nationwide.

In a statement issued by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, the company said the initiative is part of a broader effort to improve staff welfare and raise the standard of customer service across its outlets.

According to the statement, the Attendants Health Insurance Scheme, launched by NNPC Retail in partnership with NNPC HMO, will provide healthcare coverage for more than seven thousand attendants who operate at the company’s stations across the country. The programme places all eligible workers on the NNPC HMO platform, giving them access to medical services in approved hospitals.

Speaking at the launch ceremony at the NNPC Mega Station in Abuja, the Executive Director of Retail Operations and Mobility, Baba Shettima Kukawa, who represented the Managing Director of NNPC Retail, Huub Stokman, said the scheme marks an important step in the company’s plan to strengthen customer engagement and service delivery.

Kukawa said attendants are the first point of interaction with customers and that better welfare support will translate to improved performance at the stations.

He said the new package, called the Attendant Framework, is designed to address key welfare needs and includes the rollout of HMO coverage from this month. He added that the goal is to improve the quality of service, build customer loyalty and support sustainable business growth across NNPC’s retail network.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Director of Information Technology, Ademola Adebusuyi, who represented the Managing Director of NNPC HMO, said the company has partnered with reliable healthcare providers to ensure that beneficiaries receive quality medical attention.

He explained that the scheme gives attendants access to a wide network of hospitals and urged workers to make full use of the opportunity. He said the initiative is meant to guarantee that workers can seek care whenever required, regardless of their station location.

A customer service attendant at the Abuja Mega Station, Dorcas Luke Onyeche, who spoke on behalf of her colleagues, commended the management for prioritising their welfare. She said the scheme would boost staff morale and improve their ability to serve customers effectively.