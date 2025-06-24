Sanwo-Olu Set To Inaugurate Safety Footwear Manufacturing Plant In Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to commission the largest safety footwear manufacturing factory in Nigeria, a major milestone for local industry and manufacturing in the country.The factory, owned by Yikodeen Company Limited, will be officially unveiled on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

The ultra-modern, 120,000-square-foot facility is capable of producing up to 5,000 pairs of safety boots daily—representing a dramatic leap from the company’s initial output of just 20 pairs per day when it launched operations in 2016.

In a statement issued Monday, Yikodeen described the commissioning as a landmark moment for Nigeria’s industrial sector. “This expansion positions Yikodeen as the operator of the largest safety footwear manufacturing plant in West Africa,” the company stated.

Governor Sanwo-Olu will chair the commissioning ceremony, which will be attended by top dignitaries from government, industry, and traditional institutions. Expected guests include the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III; and the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Felix Ogbe. The Chairman of Yikodeen’s Board, Ajibola Akindele, will serve as Chief Host.

Yikodeen’s Chief Executive Officer, Atunde Olayinka, said the event represents more than just a factory launch. “It is a declaration of what is possible when visionary leadership, local talent, and long-term investment come together in the service of national development,” he said. “We are not just opening a factory—we are unlocking new possibilities for industrial self-reliance in Nigeria and across Africa.”

The new facility features cutting-edge manufacturing and quality control technologies, including fully automated European production lines and precision-driven quality assurance systems. Yikodeen will now produce a range of products including industrial safety boots, educational footwear, and its Yiko Plus athletic line.

The expansion has already created over 180 skilled jobs, with plans to add at least 20 more as operations scale up. The company estimates that the factory’s operations will inject over N5 billion annually into the Nigerian economy through employment, procurement, and regional supply chain development.

The project was made possible through a strategic investment from Aruwa Capital Management, a women-led private equity firm focused on inclusive growth. While the financial terms were not disclosed, the investment reportedly facilitated Yikodeen’s factory upgrade, digital transformation, and market expansion efforts.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is expected to highlight the significance of industrial development in Lagos and reaffirm the state government’s support for homegrown enterprises committed to driving economic growth and job creation.

The statement added that the Lagos State Government remains focused on catalysing local production as a key component of sustainable development and economic transformation.