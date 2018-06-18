Star Lager Beer Launches Limited Edition Beer, Themed after Super Eagles Popular Jersey

Star Lager Beer, the official beer of the Super Eagles, has officially launched limited edition bottles of the famed brand wrapped with a new refined look that looks like the much-celebrated Super Eagles jersey.

The football inspired bottles carry the bold Star crest with a backdrop of green and white on the front, representing the colours of Nigeria and the national team.

On the back label are three different jersey numbers — “1” representing the Star brand, “11” representing the Super Eagles, and “12” representing the Nigerian fans, who are regarded as the “12th player” on the pitch.

Commenting on the new design, Senior Brand Manager, Star Lager Beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Abayomi Abidakun, said: “With the nation about to begin its outing at the global tournament in Russia, it is only befitting that we show love for our team.

“Star is proudly supporting the national team and millions of Nigerian football fans, and we wish the team a successful outing.”

Star and Nigerian football have a shared history, as both the beer and Nigerian national football team were born in 1949.

As official sponsors of the Super Eagles, Star Lager is providing support to the national team and football fans as well as offering premium satisfaction to over 180 million passionate fans that will be cheering the Super Eagles in the “Nigeria, United We Shine” campaign as they head to Russia.