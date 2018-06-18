Ruff ‘n’ Tumble Launches New Campaign #Listen2me2

In its quest to inspire children and teenagers, the premium clothing brand for the next generation, Ruff ‘n’ Tumble, has released a video to launch its #Listen2me2 campaign.

The campaign which was unveiled recently the #Listen2Me2 video is in line with the brand’s desire to advocate for kids as well as start a conversation online and offline on the importance of listening to kids and giving them room to voice their opinions and ideas without being restricted by their parents and guardians.



According to the Chief Responsibility Officer of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble, Adenike Ogunlesi, “A child is the most precious gift of life – born full of dreams and aspiration. It is our collective responsibility to create an environment of limitless opportunities so every child can find purpose and fulfilment.”

She further noted that “There’s so much noise in the world today. It’s very easy for children to get confused when no one is guiding and nurturing their growth, especially their values and mindset. With so many confusing messages, parents /guardians need to actively engage children through everyday activities that ensure there is great communication between both parties. Despite our cultural norms that very often shut children down, we need to develop a new culture that listens and encourages engagement with today’s child.”

Speaking, Child Advocate, Ronke Adeniyi said, “Parents and guardians need to find a way to listen to their children and be able to understand and handle whatever they tell them. As the world continues to change, children now have more access to information that has the capacity to influence them.”