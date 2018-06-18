Hollandia Soya Milk Introduces 100ml Sachet

Hollandia Soya Milk has announced the introduction of a new 100ml sachet, as part of efforts to give more consumers access to dairy alternatives.

According to a statement by the firm, while offering the nutritious benefits of soya milk, the new addition proves to be an innovative way to deliver value by making the product more affordable and accessible.

It said, “Evident in the 100ml sachet pack design is the brand’s traditional strong blue colour combination along with an assortment of small icons that typify various sporting activities – an effort by the brand to resonate with health-conscious consumers keen on a daily nutritional soya milk drink for an active lifestyle and healthy heart devoid of a cholesterol build-up.

“Endorsed by the Nutrition Society of Nigeria as a healthy drink, Hollandia Soya Milk is cholesterol free and a powerhouse of protein, calcium, vitamins A, C and D.

According to the statement, the new Hollandia Soya Milk 100ml sachet offers competitive pricing and walks the fine line of making a high-quality product, affordable and valuable.

With very few brands seeing the value of providing soya milk as a product offering, I recommend Hollandia Soya Milk not only for its zero cholesterol but also its smooth texture and delicious taste.”

Chi Limited’s Managing Director, Mr. Deepanjan Roy, said, “Although Hollandia Soya Milk has always been available in bigger pack sizes, we believe that having100ml sachets will enable consumers to have access to high-quality nutrition and a healthier dairy alternative in a ready-to-drink form, which can be consumed anywhere and anytime, at an affordable and convenient price.”