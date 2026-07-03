Spain cruise past Austria 3-0 to reach World Cup Round of 16

Key points

Spain defeated Austria 3-0 to qualify for the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice, while Pedro Porro added Spain’s second goal.

Marc Cucurella provided two assists in an impressive all-round performance.

Spain remain the only team yet to concede a goal at the tournament.

Main story

Spain produced another commanding display at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, defeating Austria 3-0 to book their place in the Round of 16 with a performance that underlined their status as one of the tournament favourites.

La Roja dominated possession from the opening whistle, patiently probing Austria’s defence before eventually breaking the deadlock late in the first half.

Mikel Oyarzabal gave Spain the lead in the 36th minute, calmly finishing after receiving a precise pass from Marc Cucurella following a well-worked team move.

Austria attempted to change the momentum after the break, introducing Carney Chukwuemeka and Florian Grillitsch at halftime to inject fresh energy into midfield.

Coach Ralf Rangnick made further attacking substitutions in the 60th minute, bringing on Marko Arnautovic and Sasa Kalajdzic as Austria searched for an equaliser.

Despite the changes, Spain remained defensively organised and continued to control the contest.

Pedro Porro doubled Spain’s advantage in the 66th minute, finishing confidently after being set up by Alex Baena to put the match beyond Austria’s reach.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente then rotated his squad, introducing Ferran Torres, Mikel Merino and Gavi while maintaining the team’s attacking rhythm and control.

Austria’s frustrations grew late in the game as Stefan Posch was booked before being substituted for Alexander Prass.

Oyarzabal completed his brace in the 89th minute, once again converting from a Marc Cucurella assist to cap an outstanding individual performance.

Spain comfortably managed the closing stages, with Fabian Ruiz and Marc Pubill coming on during stoppage time to preserve the clean sheet.

Following the victory, Luis de la Fuente praised his players’ discipline, teamwork and intensity.

The result means Spain progress to the Round of 16 after extending their impressive defensive record, remaining the only team yet to concede a goal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Austria, meanwhile, bowed out of the tournament after being comprehensively outplayed.

The issues

Spain continue to combine defensive solidity with attacking fluency, making them one of the strongest contenders for the World Cup title. Their ability to dominate possession while remaining defensively compact has set them apart from many of the tournament’s leading teams.

What’s next

Spain advance to the Round of 16, where they will look to extend their unbeaten run and preserve their perfect defensive record as the knockout stage intensifies.

Bottom line

Spain delivered one of their most complete performances of the tournament, with Mikel Oyarzabal’s brace and Marc Cucurella’s creativity powering a convincing 3-0 victory that keeps their World Cup ambitions firmly on track.