Nigeria joins International Energy Agency as Association Country

Key points

Nigeria has been admitted into the International Energy Agency (IEA) as an Association Country.

The government says the partnership will strengthen energy security, gas development, electricity access and industrialisation.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol described Nigeria’s admission as a milestone for global energy governance.

Nigeria becomes the latest member of the IEA’s Association Programme, which now represents more than 80% of global energy demand.

Main story

Nigeria has officially joined the International Energy Agency (IEA) as an Association Country, a move the Federal Government says will strengthen the country’s energy transition, improve access to global expertise and deepen its role in international energy governance.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, described the admission as a major milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to achieve universal energy access, industrialisation and sustainable energy development.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by his spokesperson, Louis Ibah, Ekpo said the unanimous decision by the IEA Governing Board reflected Nigeria’s growing strategic importance in the global energy sector.

He said the partnership would provide Nigeria with greater access to global research, policy expertise and technical cooperation in areas including energy security, investment mobilisation, gas development, electricity access and sustainable energy solutions.

“I am delighted by the decision of the IEA members to officially welcome Nigeria into the IEA family as an Association Country. It is an honour for Nigeria to join this leading global energy agency,” the minister said.

Ekpo added that the collaboration would support Nigeria’s ambition to build a more resilient, competitive and sustainable energy sector while encouraging other African countries to strengthen engagement with the agency.

Welcoming Nigeria into the organisation, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol described the development as an important milestone for both the agency and the international energy community.

He said Nigeria’s membership recognised its status as Africa’s most populous country and a major global energy producer.

“I am thrilled that Nigeria is joining the IEA. It is Africa’s most populous country and a major international energy player. Nigeria becoming part of the world’s energy authority marks an important advance in global energy governance,” Birol said.

He also acknowledged President Bola Tinubu and Ekpo for supporting closer collaboration with the agency, noting that the partnership would help Nigeria strengthen energy security, expand electricity access and accelerate clean cooking initiatives.

Birol further highlighted Nigeria’s increasing role in global energy markets, pointing to recent growth in refined fuel exports, which he said had helped improve the resilience of African and international fuel markets during periods of supply disruption.

He also noted Nigeria’s emergence as one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for decentralised solar energy solutions as the country continues efforts to expand electricity access.

The issues

The IEA’s Association Programme brings together major energy-producing and energy-consuming countries to cooperate on energy security, policy development and the transition to cleaner energy systems. Nigeria’s admission strengthens Africa’s representation within the organisation and provides the country with greater influence in shaping global energy policy.

What’s being said

“This partnership will provide Nigeria with greater access to global energy expertise, research and policy insights while strengthening collaboration in areas such as energy security, investment mobilisation, gas development, electricity access and sustainable energy solutions.” — Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas)

“Nigeria becoming part of the world’s energy authority marks an important advance in global energy governance.” — Fatih Birol, IEA Executive Director

What’s next

Nigeria is expected to deepen collaboration with the IEA on energy policy, investment, gas development, renewable energy deployment, electricity access and clean cooking as part of its broader energy transition agenda.

Bottom line

Nigeria’s admission into the International Energy Agency marks a significant step in its global energy engagement, giving the country greater access to international expertise while strengthening its position in shaping the future of energy security and sustainable development.