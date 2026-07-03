Access Holdings, Coronation celebrate Nigerian Modernism exhibition

Key points

Access Holdings and Coronation Group hosted a private reception at Tate Modern to mark the success of the Nigerian Modernism exhibition.

The exhibition attracted more than 180,000 visitors and featured nearly 300 works by over 50 Nigerian artists.

Organisers said the exhibition expanded global awareness of Nigerian art through media, education and scholarly engagement.

Access Holdings Chairman Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede said the exhibition strengthened cultural identity and Nigeria’s cultural diplomacy.

Main story

Access Holdings Plc and Coronation Group have celebrated the success of the Nigerian Modernism exhibition at Tate Modern, London, describing it as a landmark cultural initiative that expanded global appreciation of Nigerian art and strengthened the country’s cultural diplomacy.

The organisations hosted a private reception at the museum on Wednesday following the exhibition’s successful run between Oct. 10, 2025, and May 8, 2026.

According to a statement issued by the organisers on Thursday, the exhibition attracted more than 180,000 visitors and featured nearly 300 works by over 50 Nigerian artists spanning five decades of artistic production.

The organisers said the exhibition also reached millions of people globally through media coverage, digital engagement, educational programmes and scholarly discussions, helping to broaden international understanding of Nigerian and African modern art.

Chairman of Access Holdings and Coronation Group, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, said one of the exhibition’s most significant achievements was its impact on young people of African heritage.

“One of the aspects of this exhibition that stands out most for me is the opportunity we created for nearly 2,800 students.

“For many of these young people, the exhibition inspired a deeper appreciation of their heritage, reinforcing their sense of identity and pride in their African roots,” he said.

Aig-Imoukhuede said the exhibition also demonstrated the role of culture in shaping national identity and strengthening international engagement.

“I have long believed that great nations are built at the intersection of financial, knowledge and cultural capital,” he said.

He recalled President Bola Tinubu’s private visit to the exhibition during his trip to London, describing it as an example of culture’s growing role in diplomacy.

“It demonstrated the unique role culture can play in strengthening national identity, global engagement and diplomacy,” he added.

Interim Director of Tate Modern, Ms. Karin Hinsbo, described Nigerian Modernism as the first exhibition of its kind to present the story of the movement in a United Kingdom gallery.

“Nigerian Modernism brought together the works of 50 artists across 50 years, combining African and European traditions through diverse artistic expressions,” she said.

Hinsbo thanked Access Holdings and Coronation Group for supporting what she described as a landmark exhibition.

The organisers highlighted seven historic wooden sculptures by renowned Nigerian artist Ben Enwonwu as one of the exhibition’s major attractions.

Originally commissioned in 1960 for the Daily Mirror in London, the sculptures are now part of the Access Holdings Art Collection.

They added that the exhibition had strengthened scholarship on African modernism, fostered international collaborations and introduced Nigerian art to broader global audiences.

The issues

As Nigeria seeks to expand its global cultural influence, exhibitions such as Nigerian Modernism are increasingly becoming tools of cultural diplomacy. Beyond showcasing artistic excellence, they help preserve heritage, shape international perceptions of the country and create opportunities for education, tourism and cultural exchange.

What’s being said

“For many of these young people, the exhibition inspired a deeper appreciation of their heritage, reinforcing their sense of identity and pride in their African roots.” — Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede

“Nigerian Modernism brought together the works of 50 artists across 50 years, combining African and European traditions through diverse artistic expressions.” — Karin Hinsbo

What’s next

The success of the exhibition is expected to encourage further international collaborations involving Nigerian artists and cultural institutions, while strengthening efforts to position Nigerian art on the global stage.

Bottom line

The Nigerian Modernism exhibition has become one of the most successful international showcases of Nigerian art, drawing large audiences while reinforcing culture’s growing role in education, diplomacy and Nigeria’s global identity.