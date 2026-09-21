By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 21, 2026

Key Points

· Spain’s World Cup winning coach Luis de la Fuente has signed a new contract keeping him in charge until 2032

· The deal covers the next two European Championships, in 2028 and 2032, as well as the 2030 World Cup

· De la Fuente took charge of Spain in 2022, replacing Luis Enrique, and has since won the World Cup, Euro 2024 and the 2023 Nations League

· RFEF board chair Rafael Louzan described him as the most successful head coach in the national team’s history

· Spain begin their post-World Cup campaign with a trip to England on September 26, followed by their Nations League opener against Croatia

Main Story

Spain’s World Cup winning coach Luis de la Fuente is set to sign a new contract keeping him in the role until 2032, the Spanish football federation announced on Monday. The RFEF said in a statement that de la Fuente will extend his contract through the next two European Championships, in 2028 and 2032, as well as the 2030 World Cup.

The 65 year old took charge of Spain in 2022 after replacing Luis Enrique, and has since led the national team to World Cup success, Euro 2024 glory and the 2023 UEFA Nations League title. Before stepping into the senior role, de la Fuente spent a decade working with Spain’s youth teams, building a coaching résumé deeply rooted within the federation’s own development structures.

The Issues

The new deal reflects the federation’s clear intent to build long-term continuity around a coach who has delivered an extraordinary run of success across multiple major tournaments in a relatively short span. Extending his contract through three major tournament cycles, covering two European Championships and a World Cup, signals a level of confidence in his methods and squad management that few national team coaches ever earn, particularly given how quickly international coaching reputations can shift after just one disappointing tournament.

De la Fuente’s background as a product of Spain’s own youth system also adds an interesting dimension to this extension, suggesting the federation sees value in maintaining an internal coaching pipeline that develops leadership within its own ranks rather than seeking external appointments, especially at a time when the senior team has clearly benefited from that continuity of philosophy and development approach.

What’s Being Said

RFEF board chair Rafael Louzan was emphatic in praising de la Fuente’s achievements, describing him as the most successful head coach in the history of the national team. He framed the new contract as a deserved recognition of his 14 years of service to the federation, saying it represents the long-term future de la Fuente has earned at the RFEF.

What’s Next

Spain’s first assignment since lifting the World Cup comes on September 26, when they travel to England, before returning home to host Croatia three days later in Seville to open their Nations League campaign. The team will then play the Czech Republic in Oviedo on October 3, before closing out the international window with a trip to Croatia three days after that.

Bottom Line

De la Fuente’s contract extension through 2032 cements his status as the most successful coach in Spanish football history, giving the federation long-term stability at the helm just as the team begins its first competitive fixtures following its World Cup triumph.