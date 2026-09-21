Tinubu celebrates Oluremi at 66, calls her truest friend

KEY POINTS

• President Bola Tinubu celebrated First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on her 66th birthday.

• He praised her as his friend, confidante and life partner who has supported him through difficult periods.

• Tinubu also highlighted her humanitarian work through the New Era Foundation and Renewed Hope Initiative.

MAIN STORY

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated his wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, on her 66th birthday, describing her as a trusted companion whose support has remained constant throughout their years together.

In a birthday message on Sunday, the President credited Oluremi with providing patience, courage and emotional support during difficult periods, saying the pressures of public life often extended into their personal lives.

Tinubu said his wife had remained calm during uncertain moments and offered support even when he struggled to express his concerns.

“In difficult times, when the future was uncertain, you stayed calm beside me and prayed with me,” he said.

The President also described Oluremi as someone who understood his needs without always requiring him to express them, particularly when he needed advice or reassurance.

He said her willingness to speak honestly to him had remained one of the qualities he valued most in their relationship.

“After a demanding day, you wait until we are alone before telling me what I need to hear. I have always cherished you for that honesty,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu praised his wife’s role in their family, saying their children and grandchildren had benefited from her prayers and had grown with values centred on faith and kindness.

He also highlighted her compassion and humanitarian activities, particularly through the New Era Foundation and the Renewed Hope Initiative.

According to the President, the initiatives have supported vulnerable Nigerians, including young people, widows, elderly citizens and women farmers. He also noted her advocacy for people affected by tuberculosis and other illnesses.

Tinubu said Oluremi’s compassion had extended beyond social, ethnic and religious boundaries, describing her as someone who had quietly supported people even when she did not personally know them.

Reflecting on their marriage, the President said their shared journey had included difficult decisions, sacrifices, laughter and prayer.

He thanked Oluremi for the life they had built together and prayed for her continued good health and happiness.

THE ISSUES

Tinubu’s message focused largely on Oluremi’s personal role in his life, particularly her emotional support, honesty and willingness to offer counsel during difficult periods. The President also used the occasion to highlight Oluremi’s public activities, particularly humanitarian interventions targeted at vulnerable groups across Nigeria. Her birthday was therefore marked both as a family occasion and as an opportunity to recognise her involvement in social and humanitarian initiatives.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“In difficult times, when the future was uncertain, you stayed calm beside me and prayed with me.” – President Bola Tinubu

“After a demanding day, you wait until we are alone before telling me what I need to hear. I have always cherished you for that honesty.” – President Bola Tinubu

“For you, compassion has never recognised the boundaries of tribe, region or religion.” – President Bola Tinubu

WHAT’S NEXT

Tinubu prayed for Oluremi to have many more years in good health and joy as she marks her 66th birthday.

BOTTOM LINE

President Tinubu’s birthday message portrayed Oluremi as both a close personal confidante and a public figure involved in humanitarian interventions. He credited her with providing support, counsel and stability throughout their life together.