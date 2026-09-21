Soludo’s wife donates relief materials to rehabilitated inmates

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 21, 2026

Key Points

· Anambra State First Lady Nonye Soludo visited the Anambra Rehabilitation Home in Nteje on Sunday

· She expressed excitement over inmates who have recovered and been certified medically fit to return home

· Soludo donated relief materials, other items and cash gifts to the inmates during her visit

· She praised residents who chose to stay and learn skills instead of leaving once certified fit

· Soludo described rehabilitation as an opportunity for people to rediscover their abilities and regain confidence

· She commended the centre’s caregivers for their role in the residents’ progress

Main Story

Anambra State First Lady, Nonye Soludo, has expressed excitement over the recovery of inmates at the Anambra Rehabilitation Home in Nteje, Oyi Local Government Area of the state, with some of them certified medically fit to return home. Soludo, who visited the rehabilitation home on Sunday, said she was inspired to see that the inmates had been trained in various skills and were demonstrating what they had learnt with confidence and remarkable skill.

During the visit, Soludo donated relief materials, other items and cash gifts to the inmates while wishing them well. In a statement issued on Monday, she explained that watching the inmates reminded her that rehabilitation was not just about helping people recover, but also about giving them the opportunity to rediscover their abilities, regain their confidence and find a productive place in society, She highlighted that some residents who had already been certified medically fit to return home chose instead to remain at the centre, pursuing a path of learning, rebuilding and preparing for a meaningful life beyond their time there.

The Issues

Soludo’s visit draws attention to an often under-discussed area of public welfare, the reintegration and rehabilitation of individuals recovering from mental health or substance related conditions back into society. Her remarks specifically highlight a notable choice made by some residents, who despite being cleared to leave, opted to stay behind and complete skills training, suggesting the rehabilitation programme is offering something beyond basic medical recovery, a genuine pathway toward economic independence and social reintegration.

This kind of skills based rehabilitation model also speaks to a broader policy consideration around how state governments approach the aftercare of vulnerable populations. Simply certifying someone as medically fit does not necessarily equip them with the tools needed to reintegrate successfully into society, and the emphasis on training and confidence building reflects an attempt to address that gap directly.

What’s Being Said

Soludo was reflective in her remarks about what she witnessed during the visit, describing the moment as a beautiful reminder that lives can be rebuilt, purpose can be restored, and new beginnings are always possible. She stressed her belief that every human deserves a second chance, stating that sometimes all it takes is the right support, the right opportunity and someone who believes that a better future is still very much possible.

She also extended specific praise to those working directly with the residents, saying she was super proud of the centre’s caregivers who played a huge part in the residents’ journey, and especially of the graduates who chose to learn, grow and move forward. She closed her statement by expressing anticipation for their continued progress, saying she looks forward to seeing them all grow soonest.

What’s Next

Attention will likely remain on how the Anambra Rehabilitation Home continues supporting graduates as they transition out of the centre and into broader society, particularly in terms of whether the skills they’ve acquired translate into sustainable livelihoods, The visit may also prompt continued engagement from the state’s First Lady’s office with similar welfare focused institutions across Anambra State, as part of a broader push to highlight and support rehabilitation and reintegration efforts.

Bottom Line

Nonye Soludo’s visit to the Anambra Rehabilitation Home spotlights a rehabilitation model that goes beyond medical recovery, emphasizing skills training and confidence building as essential steps toward giving vulnerable residents a genuine second chance at a productive life.