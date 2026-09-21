Funke Akindele sparks online debate after missing Kamo’s movie premiere

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 21, 2026

Key Points

· Funke Akindele has faced social media criticism for missing the premiere of protégé Kamo State’s debut film, Star Lomo

· The pair’s close relationship grew prominent during Everybody Loves Jenifa in 2024, with Kamo featuring in several of Akindele’s projects since

· Their public appearances together have noticeably reduced this year, fuelling speculation about a possible falling out

· Akindele was reportedly in Ghana on a staycation with singer Waje during the Lagos premiere

· Social media users are divided, with some criticising her absence and others defending her past support for Kamo

· The article notes that online speculation alone does not confirm any actual rift between the two

Main Story

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has come under criticism on social media following her absence from the premiere of her protégé, popular skit maker Akinyoola Ayoola, popularly known as Kamo State. The actress’s absence from Sunday’s premiere of Kamo’s debut cinema film, Star Lomo, has generated questions from some netizens, particularly given the close relationship the pair have shared in recent years.

Kamo and Akindele’s relationship became more prominent during the production of Everybody Loves Jenifa in 2024, where the skit maker was involved in the film’s promotion and subsequently became closely associated with the actress. Kamo frequently appeared in content shared by Akindele on Snapchat, and through his association with her, featured in projects including Aiyetoro Town Season 2, Behind The Scenes and Everybody Loves Jenifa. The pair have also been seen together at several events over the years, with Akindele publicly showing support for Kamo on different occasions.

However, their frequent appearances together appeared to reduce earlier this year, with Kamo no longer featuring as regularly in Akindele’s social media content, a shift that, combined with her absence from his premiere, has fuelled speculation among some social media users about a possible disagreement between the two.

The Issues

The controversy touches on a familiar dynamic in Nigerian entertainment circles, where mentorship relationships between established stars and rising talents are often followed closely by fans, sometimes to the point of scrutinising every public gesture, or lack thereof, as evidence of the relationship’s health. This kind of speculation can place significant pressure on both parties, particularly when personal circumstances, such as Akindele’s reported travel commitments in Ghana, are reframed by the public as deliberate snubs rather than simple scheduling conflicts.

The situation also reflects a broader pattern noted by commentators around Akindele’s past relationships with other protégés, including Juliana Oloyede and Tobi Makinde, suggesting this isn’t an isolated incident but part of a recurring public narrative around how she manages relationships with people she has helped elevate professionally. Whether that narrative is fair or accurate remains contested, as reflected in the sharply divided reactions online.

There is also a tension embedded in the public reaction itself, between those who feel Akindele’s absence reflects a genuine lapse in reciprocal support, given how much she has done to promote Kamo’s career, and those who argue that the public has no basis to demand explanations for her personal or scheduling decisions, especially without direct confirmation from either party involved.

What’s Being Said

Reactions on social media were sharply divided. Some users questioned Akindele’s absence directly, with one, Depegan of Lagos, writing that Kamo had supported Funke heavily during her own movie season and questioning why she wasn’t reciprocating that support now that it was his turn.

Others pushed back firmly in her defence. One user, Vgooduc, pointed out that Akindele had attended Kamo’s wedding, sponsored his child’s naming ceremony, and featured him in her films even when his scenes weren’t strictly necessary, arguing that missing one premiere shouldn’t overshadow that history of support. Another user, adeloisade, made a similar point, arguing that what Akindele has done for Kamo far outweighs what he has done for her, citing her role in his career promotion and personal support over the years.

Some users leaned toward speculation about a rift, with one, s@RioLa, arguing that the absence of any promotional support from Akindele across Kamo’s premiere activities suggested the pair were no longer on good terms. Others used the moment to raise broader critiques about Akindele’s public relationships with collaborators, with one user, The Graced Olabisi, suggesting she should reduce overfamiliarity with people who work with her to avoid these kinds of public expectations altogether.

What’s Next

Neither Akindele nor Kamo has directly addressed the speculation, and the article notes that the online chatter alone does not establish that any actual falling out has occurred. Attention will likely remain on whether either party publicly comments on the matter, or whether their future public appearances and social media activity offer any further indication of the state of their relationship.

Bottom Line

The online debate over Funke Akindele’s absence from Kamo State’s movie premiere highlights how closely fans track celebrity mentorship relationships in Nigerian entertainment, though without direct confirmation from either party, the speculation remains just that, leaving the true nature of their relationship an open question.