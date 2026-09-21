Arridex brings large-format composite manufacturing capability online at Omnifactory

The journey towards greater industrial resilience in Africa has reached another milestone as Arridex has completed the installation and commissioning of a CEAD Flexcube large-format 3D printing system at its Omnifactory in Lagos, bringing large-scale composite manufacturing capability fully online in Nigeria.

The Flexcube, developed by CEAD B.V., a Netherlands-based specialist in large-format additive manufacturing, is a gantry-based industrial 3D printing system designed for the production of large composite parts, moulds, tooling and structural components. The system uses pellet extrusion technology to enable the production of large-format components for demanding industrial applications.

The installation marks the next stage in Arridex’s partnership with CEAD, first announced in 2025 to introduce large-format additive manufacturing to West Africa. Under the partnership, Arridex is deploying CEAD technology to support localised production across sectors including energy, maritime, construction and defence.

For Nigerian industry, the capability brings large-format production closer to the point of need. Components that may previously have required overseas specification, tooling, production and shipment can now be manufactured in-country, reducing the distance between a design requirement and production-ready hardware.

The capability is particularly relevant to applications requiring large moulds, tooling, composite structures and specialised components, where conventional production methods can involve significant tooling requirements and extended supply chains. CEAD describes its large-format additive manufacturing systems as enabling local, scalable production closer to the end user, with applications spanning large parts, tooling and industrial components.

According to Kayode Adeleke, Group Chief Executive Officer, Arridex, “The significance of this installation goes beyond the machine itself. We are building the capability to move from a requirement on paper to production of large composite parts, moulds, tooling and structural components here in Nigeria, particularly where the scale and complexity of the components have traditionally pushed manufacturing offshore.”

The installation was led by engineers from CEAD B.V., who worked alongside the Arridex team throughout the deployment and operational training of the system. Following the training, Arridex engineers received CEAD Operator Certificates, strengthening the in-country technical capability required to operate the technology and sustain its use locally.

For Arridex, the skills transfer is an important part of the investment. The objective is not simply to install advanced equipment, but to build the technical capability required to operate, maintain and progressively develop its applications locally.

Speaking further he said, “industrial resilience is built through capability, and capability is built through technology, people and the ability to apply both repeatedly. The Flexcube adds another important layer to what the Omnifactory can do, while the certification of our engineers ensures that the knowledge required to operate that capability remains here and can be transferred to the next generation.

“This is what we mean when we talk about building industrial capacity in Africa. We are not simply acquiring technology. We are putting the technology to work, developing the people to operate it, and creating the conditions for more of what industry needs to be designed and manufactured closer to where it is needed.”

The operationalisation of the Flexcube further expands the capabilities of the Arridex Omnifactory, West Africa’s first multi-technology industrial additive manufacturing facility. Commissioned in Lagos in June 2026, the Omnifactory brings multiple additive manufacturing technologies together to support the on-demand production of industrial components, spares and improved part designs for critical industries.

The addition of large-format composite manufacturing extends this capability into larger structures and components, complementing the Omnifactory’s existing metal and polymer additive manufacturing technologies.

Arridex will continue to work with CEAD to develop applications for large-format additive manufacturing across critical industries, while deepening local technical expertise and building the industrial processes required to deploy the technology at scale.

About Arridex

Arridex is an African industrial technology company with more than twenty years of operational delivery across oil and gas, maritime, aerospace, defence, construction and manufacturing. Through the Arridex Omnifactory, West Africa’s first multi-technology industrial additive manufacturing facility, Arridex produces industrial components, spares and improved part designs for critical industries. Through its subsidiaries, the company designs and manufactures autonomous systems, delivers engineering and construction projects, and develops advanced technology products.

Industrial resilience for African industries, built one layer at a time.