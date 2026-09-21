Shettima says Nigeria’s UNGA engagements will prioritise national interest

KEY POINTS

• Vice President Kashim Shettima says Nigeria’s participation at the 81st UN General Assembly will be guided by national interest.

• He reaffirmed Nigeria’s support for multilateralism and reform of global institutions.

• Shettima is expected to deliver Nigeria’s national statement and hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the assembly.

MAIN STORY

Vice President Kashim Shettima says Nigeria will approach its engagements at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) with the country’s national interest as a key consideration.

Shettima stated this after arriving in New York, United States, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the ongoing assembly.

The Vice President arrived alongside Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning Doris Uzoka Anite and other senior government officials.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to multilateralism while restating the country’s position that global institutions should be reformed to better reflect present economic and demographic realities.

“Our message in New York is clear; Nigeria believes in multilateralism, but the institutions that govern our world must become more representative, equitable, and responsive to the realities of today,” Shettima said.

He said Nigeria would engage other countries and international partners from the standpoint of its national priorities while advancing Tinubu’s position on giving developing countries greater representation in global decision making.

“We will engage our partners firmly from the standpoint of Nigeria’s national interest while advancing Tinubu’s call for a global system that gives developing countries a stronger voice and a fairer opportunity to prosper,” he said.

Media reports reveal that Shettima was received in New York by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Hadejia and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Others at the reception included Minister of Women Affairs Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dele Alake, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN Jimoh Ibrahim and other diplomatic officials.

Shettima is scheduled to deliver Nigeria’s national statement during the General Debate, where he is expected to present the country’s positions on major international issues and priorities.

He is also expected to participate in high level meetings and hold bilateral discussions with world leaders, international organisations and development partners during the assembly.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria’s emphasis on national interest means its participation at the assembly will be linked to the country’s stated priorities as it engages other governments and international institutions. Nigeria is also using the UNGA platform to maintain its support for multilateralism while calling for changes to global institutions and decision making structures. The assembly provides an avenue for Nigeria to engage directly with governments, international organisations and development partners on issues including international financial architecture and sustainable development.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Our message in New York is clear; Nigeria believes in multilateralism, but the institutions that govern our world must become more representative, equitable, and responsive to the realities of today.” – Vice President Kashim Shettima

“We will engage our partners firmly from the standpoint of Nigeria’s national interest while advancing Tinubu’s call for a global system that gives developing countries a stronger voice and a fairer opportunity to prosper.” – Vice President Kashim Shettima

WHAT’S NEXT

Shettima is expected to deliver Nigeria’s national statement at the General Debate and participate in high level and bilateral engagements during the UNGA.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria’s participation at the 81st UNGA will focus on national priorities, multilateral cooperation and its position on reforms to global institutions. The country is also expected to use the gathering to advance discussions on international financial reform and sustainable development.