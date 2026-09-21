Nigeria’s Image Abroad Far From Reality — Airline Chair

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 21, 2026

Key Points

· United Nigeria Airlines Chairman Prof. Obiora Okonkwo says he has no intention of relocating from Nigeria despite the growing “Japa” emigration trend

· He argues Nigeria’s international image is far removed from its actual reality, based on his own international exposure and travel

· Okonkwo made the remarks at an Abuja reception honouring Global Alliance President Prof. Justin Green ahead of the World Public Relations Forum

· He described the upcoming forum, expected in Abuja from November 15 to 21, as one of Nigeria’s biggest opportunities since independence

· NIPR President Dr Ike Neliaku praised Nigeria’s resilience, while Green said Africa’s global reputation no longer needs active promotion

· The World Public Relations Forum is expected to attract about 3,000 delegates from 126 member countries

Main Story

The Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, has said he cannot contemplate relocating permanently from Nigeria, despite the growing trend of Nigerians emigrating abroad in search of better economic and career opportunities. Okonkwo said he could hardly stay outside Nigeria for more than a week, insisting that the country was not as bad as it was often portrayed internationally.

He made the remarks in Abuja on Sunday at a reception organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations in honour of the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Global Alliance, Prof. Justin Green, who is in Nigeria ahead of the World Public Relations Forum and the 37th African Public Relations Association Conference, scheduled for November 15 to 21, 2026, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Reflecting on the long-standing trend of Nigerians emigrating abroad, Okonkwo acknowledged that what is now popularly described as Japa was not a new phenomenon, but stressed that he personally had no intention of joining the trend. Drawing on his international exposure through living, studying and doing business abroad, he maintained that the country’s global image was often at variance with its actual reality. “We may not be the best country in the world, but we’re not the worst. But the way we are being perceived and portrayed is nothing near to what we are,” he said.

The Issues

Okonkwo’s comments touch on a persistent tension in Nigerian public discourse between the lived experience of citizens who remain committed to the country and the broader narrative shaped by the ongoing emigration wave, often driven by economic hardship, insecurity and limited opportunities. His framing suggests that international perception has become disconnected from Nigeria’s actual conditions, though this raises questions about how much of that perception gap is shaped by genuine misinformation versus the very real struggles that continue to drive large numbers of Nigerians to seek opportunities abroad in the first place.

There is also a broader strategic dimension to his remarks, tied directly to Nigeria’s upcoming hosting of the World Public Relations Forum. By framing the event as an opportunity to reshape global perceptions, Okonkwo positions the forum not just as a professional gathering but as a soft power moment for the country, one that could influence how thousands of international visitors and their networks perceive Nigeria going forward.

The event’s significance is also underscored by government involvement, with the Presidency confirming its support for the forum in August through Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga, reflecting an official recognition of how much weight is being placed on the country’s ability to successfully host and showcase itself to a large international delegation.

What’s Being Said

Okonkwo was direct about his personal commitment to Nigeria despite his international lifestyle, describing his inability to stay away from the country for extended periods. “I cannot see myself spending more than one week outside Nigeria. I will have to return and go back again, so that I will just feel a little bit relaxed. So as you look at me, I’m not ready to ‘Japa’ from Nigeria,” he said. He also described Nigeria’s hosting of the global PR forum as one of the most significant opportunities the country had received in decades, comparing its potential impact to one of the biggest developments since Nigerian independence.

NIPR President Dr Ike Neliaku echoed a similarly optimistic tone about the country’s resilience, describing Nigeria as a great nation whose people continue to demonstrate strength and joy despite significant challenges. He said, “In spite of all we have gone through as a people, we are still smiling, happy, and celebrating. That is the mark of greatness and the resilience of Nigerians.”

Justin Green, responding on behalf of the Global Alliance, offered a somewhat different perspective, suggesting that Nigeria and the broader African continent no longer need to actively convince the world of their value. He argued that the continent’s resources, culture, business and political contributions were already being recognised internationally, stating plainly that the world is watching Africa and has already seen what the continent is capable of achieving.

What’s Next

Preparations for the World Public Relations Forum and the 37th African Public Relations Association Conference will continue in the lead-up to the November event, with organisers expecting roughly 3,000 delegates from 126 member countries of the Global Alliance to attend in Abuja.

Given the Presidency’s already confirmed backing of the event through the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation and the NIPR, attention will likely turn to how the government and event organisers coordinate to ensure the forum leaves a strong impression on international attendees, particularly given how explicitly Okonkwo and others have framed the event as a perception-shaping opportunity for the country.

Bottom Line

Okonkwo’s remarks reflect a broader effort by Nigerian business and institutional leaders to reframe the national conversation ahead of a major international event, betting that showcasing the country directly to thousands of global visitors could meaningfully shift entrenched perceptions that have, in their view, fallen out of step with Nigeria’s actual reality.