JAMB opens SIM, email update for candidates who lost access

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 21, 2026

Key Points

· JAMB has reviewed its policy to allow candidates who lost access to their registered phone number or email to update their details

· The service commenced on September 21, 2026, and is available only at designated JAMB Computer-Based Test centres and State Offices

· Candidates must undergo strict identity and biometric verification to access the service

· The update can only be used once per candidate

· JAMB is urging candidates to avoid unauthorised persons or channels when seeking the update

· The initiative falls under JAMB’s JCARE and JAMB Updates programmes

Main Story

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has reviewed its policy to allow candidates who have genuinely lost access to their registered phone numbers or email addresses to update the details through a controlled process. JAMB announced the policy change on Monday through its official X account, saying the service commenced on September 21, 2026.

The board said the service would be available only at designated JAMB Computer-Based Test centres, including State Offices where applicable. It clarified that the measure was specifically intended for candidates with genuine cases involving loss of access to their registered GSM numbers or email addresses, rather than a general avenue for changing contact details.

According to the board, candidates seeking to use the service would be required to undergo strict identity and biometric verification before any update is processed. “Please note: The service can be accessed only once and is subject to strict identity and biometric verification,” JAMB said.

The Issues

The policy addresses a recurring practical challenge for JAMB candidates, many of whom register for the examination using phone numbers or email addresses that may later become inaccessible due to lost SIM cards, forgotten passwords or other circumstances beyond their control. Without a formal channel to resolve this, affected candidates risk being locked out of important updates, results notifications or other critical communications tied to their registration.

At the same time, the strict verification requirements and single use limitation reflect JAMB’s evident concern about potential abuse of the system, particularly given the risk of impersonation or fraudulent identity changes in a high stakes examination process where registered details are closely tied to a candidate’s official record. The emphasis on using only designated centres also points to an awareness of the risks posed by unauthorised intermediaries who might attempt to exploit anxious candidates seeking quick fixes.

What’s Being Said

JAMB was firm in cautioning candidates against seeking help from unofficial sources, warning that doing so could expose them to unnecessary risk. “For your security, use only designated JAMB centres and avoid unauthorised persons or channels,” the board said, The board also situated this announcement within its broader public communication efforts, describing it as part of its JCARE and JAMB Updates initiatives, suggesting the policy change is one of several ongoing efforts to improve candidate support services.

What’s Next

Candidates who meet the requirements can now seek to update either their registered GSM number, email address, or both, through the designated centres, though JAMB has been clear that this option will only be available once per candidate and will remain subject to identity and biometric checks throughout, It remains to be seen how smoothly the rollout proceeds across the various designated centres nationwide, and whether JAMB will need to issue further guidance as candidates begin utilising the service in the coming weeks.

Bottom Line

JAMB’s new update policy offers a much needed lifeline for candidates locked out of their registered contact details, while its strict one-time, biometrically verified process signals the board’s effort to balance accessibility with safeguards against identity fraud in an examination system where accurate candidate records are critical.