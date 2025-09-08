Sowore Rejects DSS Request To Delete Anti-Tinubu Post on X

Human rights activist and African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has declared that he will not delete a tweet critical of President Bola Tinubu despite a formal request from Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS).

Sowore revealed via his X account on Sunday that the platform had notified him of a legal takedown request from the DSS, which claimed his post undermined national security. The activist, however, vowed to defy the directive, describing it as an attempt to silence dissent.

“This morning, X officially contacted me about the despicable threat letter they received from the lawless DSS over my tweet on Tinubu. One option I will NOT be taking is deleting that tweet,” Sowore wrote.

The message from X confirmed that the DSS had lodged a formal complaint regarding Sowore’s post. In line with its transparency policy, the platform notified him, explaining that users receive such alerts whenever governments submit legal takedown requests.

Sowore, a long-time critic of Nigerian governments, was previously detained by the DSS in 2019 over his “RevolutionNow” movement. Rights groups have frequently accused the agency of stifling opposition voices and curbing press freedom.

The confrontation highlights ongoing tensions between government authorities and digital rights advocates in Nigeria. It also recalls past clashes, including the 2021 suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government after the platform deleted a controversial tweet by then-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Analysts warn that Sowore’s refusal could further ignite debates on free speech, surveillance, and the boundaries of political dissent in Nigeria’s democracy.