FSDH Reinforces Strategic Priorities, Exits PAL Pensions

FSDH Holding Company Ltd (FSDH) today announced a strategic decision to divest its 51% ownership of Pensions Alliance Limited (PAL Pensions) to Leadway Holdings, in a milestone transaction that reflects FSDH’s disciplined capital allocation strategy.

The transaction ensures PAL Pensions—already one of Nigeria’s largest PFAs with over ₦1 trillion in assets under management—enters its next phase of growth from a position of strength under new ownership.

As part of the transaction, Leadway Holdings has also agreed to acquire the 49% stake of African Alliance Insurance Plc in PAL Pensions, becoming the sole owner of PAL Pensions.

Commenting on the development, Segun Odusanya, Group Managing Director, FSDH, stated:

“This decision reflects our long-term strategy to sharpen portfolio focus and redeploy capital into areas where FSDH can generate superior growth—particularly merchant banking, capital markets, and asset management. It is a proactive, commercial move that underscores our confidence in PAL’s resilience and in Leadway’s capability to steward the business going forward.”

He further noted: “PAL Pensions is a profitable, competitive, and well-run business with a loyal customer base and proven track record. This transaction reflects constructive engagement between two leading Nigerian financial groups and shared commercial objectives.”

Sa’adu Jijji, Managing Director, PAL Pensions, added:

“Our transition into the Leadway family builds on PAL’s solid foundation of trusted retirement solutions, loyal customers, and a strong employee base. Customers and employees alike can expect continuity in leadership, seamless operations, and a renewed commitment to innovation and long-term value creation.”

Just this year, PAL Pensions celebrated its 20th anniversary, marking a major milestone with assets surpassing ₦1 trillion and reaffirming its place as one of Nigeria’s leading pension fund administrators.

With over three decades of leadership across merchant banking, capital markets, and asset management, FSDH continues to redeploy capital strategically into areas with the greatest growth potential. The divestment reflects its disciplined approach to building long-term value for stakeholders.

During the transition, PAL Pensions will continue to operate seamlessly under its new ownership, with no disruption to employees, customers, suppliers, or community initiatives, except as required by regulation.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals. Both FSDH Group and PAL Pensions are committed to ensuring transparency and delivering value to stakeholders throughout and beyond the transition process.