FG approves $1bn AfCFTA credit facility to boost Nigerian exports, intra-African trade

Key points

Federal Government unveils a $1 billion AfCFTA Adjustment Fund Credit Facility to support exporters and businesses.

Facility aims to boost production, competitiveness and Nigeria’s participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area market.

Government moves to address export bottlenecks and strengthen digital trade opportunities across Africa.

Main story

The Federal Government has approved a $1 billion African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Adjustment Fund Credit Facility to support Nigerian exporters and businesses seeking to expand into African markets.

The financing initiative is designed to enhance production capacity, improve competitiveness and strengthen Nigeria’s participation in intra-African trade under the AfCFTA framework.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, disclosed this on Tuesday during the second quarter 2026 meeting of the AfCFTA Central Coordination Committee in Abuja.

According to the minister, the facility represents a significant opportunity for Nigerian businesses to modernise operations, increase export volumes and take advantage of the continent-wide free trade agreement.

The fund is also expected to bridge financing gaps confronting exporters and help African businesses compete more effectively within the single continental market.

A statement issued by the ministry noted that the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s broader strategy of promoting export-led economic growth and industrial development.

The issues

Despite Nigeria’s progress in implementing the AfCFTA agreement, many businesses continue to face significant barriers to accessing regional markets.

Challenges such as cumbersome export documentation, certification requirements, standards compliance and market access limitations have constrained the ability of many Nigerian firms to benefit fully from the free trade area.

Stakeholders have also identified inadequate access to affordable financing as a major obstacle to expanding production and increasing exports.

In addition, experts argue that strengthening Nigeria’s legal and regulatory framework remains critical to positioning the country as a leading player in Africa’s rapidly evolving digital and manufacturing economy.

What’s being said

Oduwole said the government remains committed to eliminating trade bottlenecks through enhanced trade facilitation measures and stronger institutional collaboration.

“Many businesses still face challenges relating to export documentation, certification, standards compliance and market access,” the minister said.

She explained that government agencies are working closely with institutions including the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council to simplify export processes and improve access to regional markets.

The minister also stressed the importance of domesticating key AfCFTA protocols, particularly the Digital Trade Protocol, to enable Nigeria to take advantage of emerging opportunities in Africa’s digital economy.

According to her, initiatives such as the expansion of Nigeria’s Air Cargo Corridor to Rwanda, stronger partnerships with development organisations and private-sector operators, and increased engagement with state governments are already improving awareness and participation in the AfCFTA market.

Providing further details on the facility, the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria AfCFTA Coordination Office, Mrs Patience Okala, said the credit facility is targeted primarily at large African businesses with a minimum financing requirement of $10 million.

She revealed that the coordination office is working with fund managers to ensure eligible Nigerian businesses gain access to the financing scheme and maximise the opportunities offered by the continental trade agreement.

What’s next

The Federal Government is expected to continue engaging stakeholders, exporters and financial institutions to facilitate access to the $1 billion facility.

Authorities are also intensifying efforts to simplify export procedures, improve standards compliance and domesticate critical AfCFTA protocols to enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness.

A pilot group of eligible Nigerian companies is currently being assembled to access the facility, with expectations that successful implementation will stimulate exports, create jobs and attract further investment.

Bottom line

The approval of the $1 billion AfCFTA Adjustment Fund Credit Facility marks a major step in Nigeria’s efforts to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area for economic growth. If effectively implemented, the initiative could strengthen export capacity, improve business competitiveness, expand market access and position Nigeria as a leading beneficiary of Africa’s largest free trade agreement.