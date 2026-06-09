Tinubu Swears In Tegbe, Enikanolaiye as New Ministers

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 9, 2026

Key Points

President Tinubu has sworn in Joseph Tegbe as Minister of Power

Sola Enikanolaiye takes office as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

Appointments follow ministerial resignations ahead of APC primaries

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Joseph Tegbe as Minister of Power and Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, filling vacancies created by recent resignations ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections.

The ceremony took place at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja and was attended by senior government officials and family members of the new ministers.

Tegbe replaces former Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu, while Enikanolaiye assumes the role previously held by Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu before her elevation following the resignation of former Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar.

Both appointments were approved after the Senate confirmed the nominees shortly after their submission by the President in May.

Tegbe brings more than three decades of experience spanning public policy, consulting and infrastructure development. He previously served as Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa and has worked with several public institutions, including the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading.

Enikanolaiye is a career diplomat with over 35 years of service in Nigeria’s foreign affairs system. His diplomatic assignments have included postings in Ethiopia, Serbia, Canada, the United Kingdom, India and multilateral institutions.

The appointments come amid a broader cabinet restructuring exercise triggered by the resignation of ministers seeking elective offices ahead of the 2026 political cycle.

What’s Being Said

“The ceremony took place at the Council Chamber in the presence of ministers’ spouses and senior government officials,” presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said in a statement.

Government officials have described the appointments as part of efforts to ensure continuity in governance while maintaining momentum across key ministries.

What’s Next

Tegbe is expected to outline his policy priorities for the power sector in the coming weeks.

Enikanolaiye will assume responsibilities relating to Nigeria’s diplomatic engagements and foreign policy implementation.

Further cabinet adjustments may occur as political activities ahead of future elections continue.

The Bottom Line: The appointments underscore the administration’s effort to maintain policy continuity amid political transitions. Attention will now shift to how quickly the new ministers can deliver results in two strategically important sectors—power and foreign affairs.