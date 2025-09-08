Nigeria Targets 10bn SCF Daily Gas Production By 2030, Says Edun

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to ramping up natural gas output to 10 billion standard cubic feet (SCF) per day by 2030, a target seen as pivotal to transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape.

The pledge was reiterated by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, during a meeting with the management team of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) in Abuja. According to Mohammed Manga, Director of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry, the talks focused on production targets, reforms, and investment opportunities.

Edun highlighted progress in creating a stable and investor-friendly environment under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, noting reforms designed to attract global capital into the country’s energy sector. He emphasized that ongoing tax reforms would be shaped in part by industry input, ensuring a more competitive business climate.

NLNG’s Managing Director, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, briefed the minister on operational improvements, including enhanced gas supply security, better pipeline protection, and capacity utilization surpassing 70%. He also reported progress on infrastructure projects such as the Bodo-Bonny Road and called for an extension of the East-West highway under Nigeria’s tax credit scheme.

“This renewed push underscores the Tinubu administration’s focus on unlocking Nigeria’s energy potential,” Mshelbila said. “With a clear trajectory towards 10 billion SCF per day, the gas industry is set to power industrial growth and advance the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Industry analysts say the 2030 gas target, if achieved, could transform Nigeria into a global energy hub while boosting revenues, employment, and industrialization.