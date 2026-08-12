Nigeria targets West Africa energy hub with expanded refining capacity

Key Points

Federal Government plans to expand refining and petroleum infrastructure.

Lokpobiri says Nigeria needs capacity of about four million barrels to serve Africa.

Government seeks stronger regional cooperation on petroleum trade and regulation.

Investors urged to take advantage of opportunities created by sector reforms.

Main Story

Nigeria plans to expand its refining capacity and develop supporting petroleum infrastructure as part of efforts to position the country as a major energy and trading hub in West Africa.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, disclosed this on Tuesday at the second edition of the West Africa Refined Fuel Market Conference in Abuja.

Lokpobiri said Nigeria’s large market, strategic location and resource base gave it an opportunity to become a major supplier of refined petroleum products across the continent.

He said the Federal Government’s deregulation of the petroleum sector had opened up investment opportunities and created a more competitive operating environment.

The minister, however, said the benefits of Nigeria’s petroleum resources could not be fully realised without adequate infrastructure across the refining, midstream and downstream segments.

He said the country needed to expand refining capacity substantially to meet domestic demand and serve markets across Africa.

Lokpobiri urged investors to channel capital into refining, storage, transportation and other critical petroleum infrastructure, assuring them of the government’s commitment to creating conditions that would attract both domestic and international investment.

He also called for closer regulatory cooperation among West African countries to support cross-border investment and petroleum trade.

According to him, harmonised standards and coordinated regulation would be important to developing an integrated and sustainable regional petroleum market.

Lokpobiri said Nigeria’s emergence as a major refined petroleum supplier would have wider economic benefits for the region, adding that cooperation with neighbouring countries was necessary to strengthen energy security and promote shared prosperity.

He also advocated a sustainable pricing framework, stressing that market-driven pricing was necessary to attract investment and build a competitive petroleum industry.

The minister said Africa’s expanding energy market presented Nigeria with an opportunity to strengthen its position as a leading supplier of refined products.

He described the conference as a platform for advancing discussions around infrastructure development, investment and pricing within the West African petroleum market.

The Issues

Nigeria’s ability to become a regional petroleum hub depends on expanding refining capacity while developing storage, transportation and other supporting infrastructure. Regional coordination on regulation, standards and pricing will also be important for increasing cross-border petroleum trade.

What’s Being Said

“Refining is not enough; we need to increase our refining capacity to about four million barrels to service the entire African continent,” – Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil)

What’s Next

The Federal Government is expected to continue supporting investment in refining and other petroleum infrastructure while pursuing stronger regional cooperation on petroleum trade and regulation.

Bottom Line

Nigeria is seeking to turn its petroleum resources and strategic location into a regional advantage by expanding refining capacity, attracting infrastructure investment and strengthening integration of the West African petroleum market.