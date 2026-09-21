Shettima to deliver Nigeria’s UNGA statement on Thursday

KEY POINTS

• Vice President Kashim Shettima will deliver Nigeria’s national statement at the 81st UN General Assembly on Thursday.

• Nigeria is scheduled as the fourth speaker in the afternoon session on Sept. 24.

• Shettima will also participate in high level meetings and bilateral engagements with foreign leaders and development partners.

MAIN STORY

Vice President Kashim Shettima will represent Nigeria at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he is scheduled to deliver the country’s national statement on Thursday.

An updated provisional speakers’ schedule places Nigeria fourth in the afternoon session of the General Debate on Sept. 24.

The session is scheduled to begin at 3pm New York time and end at 9pm, with Shettima expected to speak between 4pm and 4:30pm. This corresponds to 9pm and 9:30pm Nigerian time.

The Thursday appearance will mark the third consecutive year that Shettima has represented President Bola Tinubu during the General Debate.

Shettima delivered Nigeria’s statement at the 79th session in 2024 and again at the 80th session in 2025.

Tinubu personally addressed the 78th General Assembly in September 2023, a few months after assuming office.

Tinubu was initially listed as the eighth speaker for the Wednesday morning session after his position was moved up from 10th on the provisional schedule. Under UN protocol, presidents are scheduled to speak ahead of vice presidents, prime ministers and ministers during the high level General Debate.

Media reports reveal that Tinubu on Sunday directed Shettima to lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 81st session.

Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, said Shettima would present Nigeria’s national statement and set out the country’s positions on major international issues.

The Vice President will lead a delegation comprising Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal, ministers and other senior government officials, according to the Presidency.

Shettima is also expected to participate in high level meetings focused on issues of importance to Nigeria and Africa, while holding bilateral discussions with foreign leaders, international organisations and development partners.

The 81st General Debate brings together 73 Heads of State, 45 Heads of Government, 49 ministers, 11 vice presidents and one crown prince during the high level week.

The General Debate opens on Tuesday, Sept. 22 and runs through Saturday before concluding on Monday, Sept. 28.

The annual debate gives Heads of State, Heads of Government and other senior representatives an opportunity to present national priorities to the international community.

The theme for the 81st session is “Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all.”

Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh is presiding over the session as President of the 81st UN General Assembly.

The General Assembly consists of all 193 UN member states, with each state having equal representation in the body’s principal deliberative and policymaking organ.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria’s position on the General Debate schedule means its national statement will be delivered on the third day of the high level debate, providing an opportunity for the country to present its priorities and positions before the international community. Shettima’s role extends beyond the national statement. His programme includes high level meetings and bilateral engagements with governments, international organisations and development partners. The Vice President’s representation of Tinubu for three consecutive General Debates contrasts with 2023, when the President personally addressed the Assembly. Nigeria’s delegation includes state governors, ministers and senior officials, reflecting participation from different levels of government in the country’s engagements during the General Assembly.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Shettima would deliver Nigeria’s national statement and outline the country’s positions on major international issues.” – Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President

WHAT’S NEXT

Shettima is expected to deliver Nigeria’s national statement between 4pm and 4:30pm New York time on Thursday.

He is also expected to participate in high level meetings and hold bilateral discussions with foreign leaders, international organisations and development partners during the Assembly.

BOTTOM LINE

Shettima will deliver Nigeria’s national statement at the 81st UN General Assembly on Thursday, marking his third consecutive appearance as the President’s representative at the General Debate. His programme also includes high level meetings and bilateral engagements on issues affecting Nigeria and Africa.