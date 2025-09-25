UNGA 80: Shettima to Deliver Tinubu’s National Statement Today

Vice President Kashim Shettima, standing in for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will today (Wednesday) present Nigeria’s national statement at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The address, scheduled between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. local time, will spotlight Nigeria’s positions on multilateralism, United Nations reform, climate action, and global financial restructuring.

At last year’s Assembly, President Tinubu pressed for Africa to be granted permanent seats on the UN Security Council, a demand that is now under review by the global body.

On Tuesday, Shettima joined other world leaders at the UNGA opening session, where U.S. President Donald Trump formally welcomed delegates in his keynote address.

Later in the day, the Vice President met with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who assumed office on 21 March 2025. The Namibian leader praised Nigeria’s longstanding diplomatic support for her country and pledged to undertake an official visit to President Tinubu in Abuja.

“All the Nigerian diplomats were basically Namibians, helping in so many ways,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said, while reaffirming her commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

In his response, Shettima stressed Nigeria’s determination to deepen cooperation with Namibia. “We are all Africans, and the Nigeria-Namibia relationship should be taken to the next level, beyond where it is now,” he said.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both countries, including Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; and Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

In a separate engagement, Shettima held talks with a delegation from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation led by its CEO, Mark Suzman. The Vice President commended the Foundation’s contributions to Nigeria’s healthcare, agriculture, and financial inclusion sectors, while calling for expanded investment.

“In the Gates Foundation, we have a partner we trust and believe in. If all high-net-worth individuals made even half the investment Bill Gates has made, the world would be a better place. Kindly convey the highest regards of my boss, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to Mr. Gates,” Shettima said.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s economic goals, he added: “Our target over the next few years is to achieve annual growth rates of no less than seven per cent, anchored on macroeconomic stability, productivity, and strategic investment in infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and education.”

Education Minister Alausa also urged the Foundation to increase its focus on Nigeria’s education sector, particularly in technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. “Support for foundational learning remains inadequate, and I am seeking stronger collaboration to bolster this critical area,” he noted.

Responding, Suzman pledged the Foundation’s continued support for human capital development, education, and healthcare, while highlighting progress in Nigeria’s digital identity and financial inclusion initiatives. He confirmed that new grants had been signed with the Central Bank of Nigeria to advance related programmes.

“Nigeria is really one of our strongest partnerships on the African continent,” Suzman said. “I look forward to hearing where and how we might be more helpful, while assuring you of our commitment to remain a trusted partner.”

Other Gates Foundation officials present included Mr. Rodger Voorhies, President of the Global Growth and Opportunity Division; Mr. Uche Amaonwu, Country Director, Nigeria Office; and Dr. Paulin Basinga, Director for Africa.