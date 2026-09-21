BBNaija, being married made it hard to connect with male housemates — Abi

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 21, 2026

Key Points

· Former BBNaija Season 11 housemate Abisola Ayoola says being married made it harder to build connections with male housemates

· She told Punch that some men appeared to hold back from getting close to her because of her marital status

· Abi says she eventually moved past the initial distance to form connections with some male contestants

· She described the house environment as intense and challenging, admitting the experience left her emotional at times

· Abi says she’s now considering starting a business, with ideas including a bakery and a bikini line

Main Story

Former Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Abisola Ayoola, popularly known as Abi, has described her experience in the house as one that taught her important lessons about relationships and personal boundaries. Speaking after her eviction in an interview with Punch, Abi reflected on the challenges she faced while trying to build relationships with the male housemates as a married woman.

She explained that her marital status initially appeared to make some of the men more cautious about getting close to her, creating a sense of distance early in her time in the house. According to her, she eventually managed to move beyond that initial hesitation and form genuine connections with some of the male contestants despite the situation.

“The hardest part for me was being a married woman in the house and trying to navigate connections with the male housemates. At first, I felt like they were holding back because they knew I was married, but eventually, I got past that,” she said.

The Issues

Abi’s reflections touch on a recurring dynamic in reality television formats like Big Brother Naija, where personal relationships and romantic connections often form a central part of the viewing experience, and contestants’ real life circumstances, such as marital status, can complicate how those dynamics play out on screen. Her experience highlights the added social navigation married contestants may face compared to single housemates, particularly around perceptions of appropriateness and boundaries within the house’s often flirtatious social environment.

Her comments about the emotional toll of the house environment also point to a broader theme common among former housemates once they exit the show, the psychological intensity of prolonged confinement, constant surveillance and manufactured social dynamics, which can leave lasting emotional impressions even after individuals return to normal life.

What’s Being Said

Abi was candid about the emotional weight of her time in the house, attributing her heightened emotional state to the intensity of the environment itself. “I was emotional because of the environment. The house was intense and challenging,” she said, Beyond her reflections on relationships within the house, she also shared early thoughts on her next steps outside of it, revealing she is considering entering the business world with ideas that include opening a bakery and starting a bikini line.

What’s Next

Attention will likely turn to how Abi’s business ambitions develop now that she has exited the house, along with how her reflections on her time in the show are received by fans who followed her journey and interactions with fellow housemates.

Bottom Line

Abi’s post eviction reflections offer a candid look at the added social complexities married contestants can face inside the Big Brother Naija house, while also signalling her early plans to channel her newfound public platform into entrepreneurial ventures once she settles back into life outside the show.