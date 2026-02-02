Shettima Inaugurates 133 Housing Units To Resettle Tudun Biri Drone Mishap Victims

Vice President Kashim Shettima has officially inaugurated the Tudun Biri Resettlement Scheme in Kaduna State, delivering 133 completed housing units to the community on Friday, January 30, 2026. The project marks the fulfillment of a pledge made by President Bola Tinubu nearly two years ago after the village was tragically impacted by an accidental military drone strike in December 2023.

During the commissioning in the Igabi Local Government Area, Shettima described the scheme as a “living demonstration” of the administration’s commitment to justice, empathy, and the protection of human dignity for vulnerable citizens.

The resettlement project was delivered under the Resettlement Scheme for Persons Impacted by Conflict (RSPIC) and includes more than just residential buildings. While the original plan envisioned 143 houses, 10 units were converted into a state-of-the-art school facility to ensure children in the community have immediate access to education.

Governor Uba Sani, who joined the Vice President for the ceremony, noted that the state government supplemented the federal effort by constructing a six-kilometre asphalt road, a primary healthcare center, and a skills acquisition center to create a fully integrated development model.

Shettima emphasized that Tudun Biri is not an isolated case, as similar recovery and resettlement interventions are currently underway across Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger, Katsina, and Benue states.

Beneficiaries, expressed profound gratitude to the Federal Government for moving beyond temporary relief to provide permanent, dignified housing. The Vice President concluded by stating that the success of the project rests on the “shared ownership” between federal and state authorities, ensuring that no community affected by humanitarian crises is rendered invisible or abandoned by the state.