DHQ Under Fire Over Military Personnel Bypassing Airport Security Checks

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) is facing intense public and regulatory scrutiny following a series of high-profile security breaches where military personnel allegedly bypassed mandatory screening to carry firearms onto commercial flights. A recent incident involved Lieutenant Adam Muhammad Yerima, a naval officer who reportedly used the military wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to enter the boarding terminal with a pistol, completely avoiding civilian checkpoints.

When intercepted by ValueJet Airlines security, the officer allegedly accused the staff of “disrespect,” a confrontation that escalated into a formal complaint from the military demanding an apology from the carrier.

Aviation experts and the Aviation Round Table have condemned the trend, describing military weapons in passenger cabins as “dangerous goods” that pose catastrophic safety risks. Retired Group Captain John Ojikutu noted that even the highest-ranking VIPs are legally required to pass through screening points, emphasizing that “nobody is above the law in a regulated sector.”

Investigations revealed that these incidents are becoming frequent, with some officers sending protocol staff to collect boarding passes while they proceed directly from restricted military zones to aircraft doors, effectively creating a “security vacuum” that undermines national aviation integrity.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for unruly conduct and security bypasses, reminding all security agencies that international civil aviation standards (ICAO) do not recognize “military status” as an exemption from passenger screening.

While the DHQ has yet to issue a definitive public statement on these specific breaches, internal sources suggest the military views the interception of its officers as an affront to institutional dignity. However, with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) under pressure to maintain its global safety ratings, calls are growing for the DHQ to issue a service-wide directive enforcing strict compliance with all airport security protocols.