Shatta Wale Shares News of Collaboration with Beyonce

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale has broken his silence after featuring on Beyoncé’s album for the remake of the Lion King movie.

On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, news making rounds was that the Ayoo hitmaker had been featured on Beyoncé’s album.

However, Shatta Wale took to his Instagram handle to confirm the said news by posting a photo of the track list has his name boldly written there.

The controversial singer then wrote, “BREAKING NEWS !!!!! @beyonce ft shatta Walé.Dem never see wonders #Lionking #POWER.”

Beyoncé curated two albums featuring international artistes for the Lion King movie which are called Spirit and The Gift.

It is on The Gift album which will be released on Friday, July 19, 2019, which has Beyoncé featuring Shatta Wale on a song titled Already.

The album features other African stars including Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, Tekno, and Yemi Alade.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported ho Sarkodie congratulated Shatta Wale for featuring on Beyoncé’s album.

Stonebwoy and M.anifest also joined a tall list of top musicians who expressed their excitement over the news.

Source: MSN