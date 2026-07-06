Seplat ends routine gas flaring in onshore operations

Key points

Seplat Energy said it ended routine gas flaring across all its onshore operations by the end of 2025.

The company described the achievement as a major milestone in its environmental sustainability agenda.

Seplat said it has expanded investment in the LPG value chain, with its Sapele plant commencing product distribution in April.

The company said the initiatives support Nigeria’s transition to cleaner energy.

Main story

Seplat Energy Plc says it has ended routine gas flaring across all its onshore operations in Nigeria, describing the achievement as a significant milestone in its commitment to cleaner energy and environmental sustainability.

The company’s Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, Samson Ezugworie, disclosed this on Sunday during a media parley in Benin.

Ezugworie said Seplat achieved the milestone by the end of 2025 across both its western and eastern onshore assets.

“I will make bold to say that in our operations in the onshore business that we have, both western assets and eastern assets, we actually achieved the end of routine flaring in all our onshore operations as of the end of last year,” he said.

He also said the company had expanded its investment in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) value chain to improve the availability of cooking gas across the country.

According to him, the investment includes the establishment of an LPG plant in Sapele, Delta State.

Ezugworie disclosed that the facility commenced distribution on April 20, 2026, when the first trucks loaded with LPG cylinders departed the plant.

“We are committed to contributing to LPG and cooking gas in the country. We already have the plant in Sapele. The plant is not somewhere else but in our area of operation.

“Again, all these are actually borne out of the fact that we are committed to the things we say.

“One of our key mantras in Seplat is integrity. One of our core values is integrity, and integrity only says the gap between what you say and what you do should not be there,” he said.

He said the investments reflected the company’s commitment to aligning its operations with its stated values while supporting Nigeria’s transition to cleaner energy sources.

The issues

Ending routine gas flaring is a key objective of Nigeria’s energy transition agenda because flaring contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and represents a loss of valuable natural gas that could be used for power generation, industrial production and domestic cooking. Expanding LPG infrastructure is also seen as part of efforts to promote cleaner cooking fuels and reduce dependence on firewood and other traditional energy sources.

What’s being said

“We actually achieved the end of routine flaring in all our onshore operations as of the end of last year.” — Samson Ezugworie

“One of our core values is integrity, and integrity only says the gap between what you say and what you do should not be there.” — Samson Ezugworie

What’s next

Seplat is expected to continue expanding its LPG operations while pursuing further investments aimed at supporting Nigeria’s cleaner energy transition and reducing emissions from its operations.

Bottom line

Seplat says it has eliminated routine gas flaring across its onshore operations and is expanding LPG infrastructure as part of its strategy to support cleaner energy and environmental sustainability.