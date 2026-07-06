England edge Mexico to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Key points

England defeated hosts Mexico 3-2 in a dramatic Round of 16 clash to qualify for the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

Jude Bellingham scored twice in the first half before Harry Kane added the decisive goal from the penalty spot.

England played more than 35 minutes with 10 men after Jarell Quansah was sent off.

The Three Lions will face Norway in the quarter-finals.

Main story

England secured a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday after defeating hosts Mexico 3-2 in a thrilling Round of 16 encounter at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

The match, which was preceded by a weather delay, saw Mexico dominate the early exchanges before England struck twice in quick succession to seize control.

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in the 36th minute, heading home Bukayo Saka’s cross to give England the lead.

The midfielder doubled England’s advantage just two minutes later, finishing calmly after being set up by Harry Kane.

Mexico responded before half-time through Julián Quiñones, who capitalised on a defensive lapse to reduce the deficit in the 42nd minute and keep the hosts in contention.

England went into the break leading 2-1 but suffered a major setback 10 minutes into the second half when Jarell Quansah was shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, England extended their lead in the 60th minute after Anthony Gordon won a penalty, which Kane converted to make it 3-1.

Mexico were awarded a penalty in the 69th minute after Kane fouled an opponent inside the penalty area, and Raúl Jiménez converted from the spot to cut the deficit to one goal.

The hosts piled on the pressure during the closing stages, but England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford produced a series of crucial saves to preserve his side’s advantage.

Thomas Tuchel’s men defended resolutely through a lengthy period of stoppage time to seal victory and progress to the last eight.

Bellingham’s first-half brace and Kane’s penalty proved decisive in a match that produced five goals, a red card and two penalties.

The issues

England’s victory keeps alive their bid for a second FIFA World Cup title, while Mexico’s hopes of winning the tournament on home soil came to an end despite a spirited second-half performance.

What’s next

England will face Norway in the quarter-finals as they continue their quest for a place in the semi-finals.

Bottom line

England overcame a determined Mexico side and the challenge of playing with 10 men to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory and advance to the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.