Seplat Appoints Olivier de Langavant as Non- Executive Director

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, an indigenous oil and gas firm, has appointed a new Non- Executive Director, Mr. Olivier de Langavant effective January 28, 2020.

This follows after the resignation/retirement of Mr. Michel Hochard as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

The company in a statement signed by the company secretary, Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa, stated that Langavant (who is now the Chief Executive Officer of M&P) now replaces Mr. Hochard as a nominee of M&P on the Board of the Company.

Mr. Hochard in his role as the Chief Executive officer of Maurel & Prom (“M&P”) was appointed to the Board of SEPLAT in 2009 as a nominee of M&P and served meritoriously before his retirement.

It added that Seplat Board Of Directors is indeed privileged to have him on board and look forward to his immense contribution towards the continued success of the Board and Company.

According to the statement, “Mr. Langavant who is presently the Chief Executive Officer of M&P holds an Engineering degree from the National School of Mines of Paris.

“He has served in various capacities within the Total Group which includes Senior Vice President, Operations in the Netherlands; Deputy Managing Director, Total E&P Angola; Managing Director, Total E&P Myanmar; Managing Director, Total E&P Angola; Senior Vice President, Finance, Economics & Information Systems of Total’s (E&P) branch; and Senior Vice President E&P Strategy, Business Development and R&D.”

Recently, the Chief Executive Officer, Seplat, Mr. Austin Avuru said that the company remains committed to more asset acquisitions in the exploration and production space and to organic growth’

Avuru, who stated this at the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) January Technical/Business Meeting on mergers, acquisitions and divestments in exploration and production (E&P) business held in Lagos, explained that one of Seplat’s key mandates is to leverage opportunities in the oil and gas industry through acquisition of more oil and gas assets.

According to Avuru, “We are delighted to successfully complete the acquisition of Eland Oil and Gas Plc, which further enhances Seplat’s footprint in Nigeria and provides opportunities for enhanced scale, diversification and growth. We welcome our new colleagues and Nigerian partners as we look forward to working together in this exciting phase of our development.”

Source: Nigerian News Direct