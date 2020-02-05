Kano State Reps Impeach House Majority Leader, Labaran Abdul

- February 5, 2020
The Kano State House of Assembly has impeached the House majority leader Labaran Abdul representing Kiru constituency.

Mr Abdul was immediately replaced by a member representing Wara Constituency, Kabiru dashi.

There was no reason was given as to why the majority leader was removed.

Following an undisclosed motion sponsored by a member representing Bunkure Muhammad Doguwa and endorsed by 23 members out of 27, the majority leader was instantly impeached and replaced.

After the impeachment, members of the House held a closed-door meeting.

More details to come…

Source: Channels TV

 

