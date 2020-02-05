Germany Expresses Readiness to Collaborate with Nigeria on Tackling Migration Issues

Germany has stated its readiness to partner with Nigeria to tackle migration issues.

The German State Minister at the Federal Chancellery and Commissioner for Migration, Refugees, and Integration, H.E. Annette Widmann-Mauz stated this when she visited Nigeria.

The German Minister noted that “Nigeria plays an important role as a country of origin for refugees in Germany and that’s why we need to work together as strong partners and I’m eager to see … how we can reach common goals together”

She explained that there was an urgent need to address the reason why people are fleeing the country.

“We also need to come back to the reasons for people fleeing, and we need to be able to enhance possibilities of perspectives in the countries of origin,” H.E. Annette Widmann-Mauz said.

She added that “in order to achieve that we need strong partners and we have good and strong partners in Nigeria. Because we need to make sure that those that come back have a perspective and a future”.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons IDPs, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed stated that Nigeria is a significant country in global migration discourse.

“Nigeria has been actively involved in different and varying levels of the migration governance processes. It is not surprising therefore that your delegation’s visit to us is an integral part of the first phase of your country – Germany’s National Action Plan for Integration,” he added.

He explained that “Nigeria continues to monitor and regularly assess the implementation of its migration policies, as a country we understand that policies alone will not respond to why people move or don’t move without involving all other aspects of development and social life.”

The Commissioner said Nigeria has set up an internal national mechanism that actively harnesses and curates local opportunities within various sectors that strengthen economic stability and interventions for youths.

He vowed to continue to advocate for a joint bilateral agreement with Germany for the promotion of more regular migration.

German Minister’s itinerary

The German State Minister at the Federal Chancellery and Commissioner for Migration, Refugees, and Integration, Annette Widmann-Mauz will also have discussions at the Pan African Institute for Global Affairs and Strategy (PAIGAS) in Abuja.

She will thereafter head to the International Organization for Migration.

On Friday, the Minister will be in Lagos to see the ETIWA skills acquisition centre and hold a meeting with returned migrants currently in training.

Widmann-Mauz will also visit a start-up incubator and sit with local entrepreneurs.

Finally, on Friday, the Minister will meet with Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Source: VON