Senate to Organize National Summit over Worsening National Security

The Senate on Tuesday resolved to hold a robust all inclusive national summit to address the rising wave of insecurity across the country.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion moved at plenary by Senator Ayo Akinyelure (Ondo Central) who came under Orders 42 and 52 of the Senate Rules to raise the issue of insecurity in the country, especially the recent killing of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Mrs Funke Olakunrin.