Senate Directs NCDC To Prioritise Agriculture And Security In 2026 Budget

The Nigerian Senate has advised the management of the North-Central Development Commission (NCDC) to channel a significant portion of its 2026 budget toward strengthening agriculture and improving security across the north-central region.

The directive was issued by Chairman of the Senate Committee on NCDC, Senator Titus Zam, during the commission’s appearance before the committee to defend its proposed 2026 budget estimates.

Proceedings initially moved into a closed-door session, where committee members examined the commission’s financial proposals in detail. Upon conclusion of the session, Senator Zam disclosed that the committee had reviewed the full scope of the estimates and found the outlined projects to be largely aligned with the developmental needs of the region.

“As the oversight committee of this commission, we have impressed upon them the need to align their spending strictly with their statutory mandate so that citizens of the north-central region derive measurable benefits from the funds allocated,” Zam stated.

Agriculture Must Take Centre Stage

The lawmaker stressed that the commission’s development mandate cannot exist in abstraction but must be anchored in strategic sectors critical to regional growth.

He identified agriculture as a core priority, noting that the north-central zone remains predominantly agrarian. According to him, budgetary allocations must reflect this economic reality.

“The north-central region is largely agricultural. Therefore, agricultural development must occupy a central position in their planning framework, and we have observed that this has been embedded in their proposal,” he said.

Beyond agriculture, Zam highlighted security as another urgent focus area. He disclosed that the commission intends to collaborate with security professionals and relevant stakeholders within the region to reinforce efforts aimed at stabilising affected communities.

He explained that support for security agencies, through coordinated development initiatives, would complement ongoing operations and contribute to restoring socio-economic normalcy.

Other Critical Sectors Identified

In addition to agriculture and security, the Senate committee underscored the importance of investments in healthcare delivery, education infrastructure, public utilities, and essential social services.

Zam noted that these sectors collectively form the backbone of sustainable development and must be adequately funded to justify the resources appropriated to the commission.

However, the committee expressed dissatisfaction with the execution of the capital component of the 2025 budget. Zam described implementation challenges as a broader national issue affecting multiple agencies, adding that lessons from 2025 must inform improved execution in 2026.

The committee confirmed that it had reviewed the commission’s total proposed allocation of N140 billion for the 2026 fiscal year and resolved that the sum should be appropriated and deployed strictly for the advancement of the north-central region.