Crypto Investment Products Record $173 Million Outflows As Capital Rotates To Select Altcoins

Digital asset investment products experienced $173 million in capital withdrawals last week, extending a four-week streak of negative flows as investors reposition funds within select altcoins, according to the latest weekly report released by CoinShares for the week ending February 14, 2026.

The data reveals that cumulative outflows over the four-week period have climbed to $3.74 billion, marking a notable reversal from the substantial inflows recorded throughout 2025.

Despite the continued withdrawals, the pace of weekly outflows has slowed compared to previous weeks, indicating that selling pressure may be moderating rather than intensifying.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead Withdrawals

Bitcoin-linked products accounted for $133 million in outflows during the week under review, while Ethereum-based investment vehicles recorded $85.1 million in withdrawals. Trading activity also declined significantly, with total volumes dropping to $27 billion from $63 billion recorded the previous week. The sharp 57 percent decline suggests a shift toward reduced participation rather than accelerated liquidation.

Short-Bitcoin products registered $15.4 million in outflows over the past two weeks — a development that CoinShares historically associates with potential market bottoming phases.

Select Altcoins Attract Fresh Capital

While flagship digital assets experienced withdrawals, certain altcoin-focused products recorded new inflows.

Investment vehicles linked to XRP, Solana, and Chainlink attracted capital during the week, pointing to selective repositioning rather than a broad-based exit from digital assets.

Total assets under management (AUM) now stand at approximately $133 billion, significantly below their October 2025 peak. The cumulative decline in AUM from those highs amounts to roughly $73 billion, a downturn previously attributed to tighter monetary signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve and heightened geopolitical risks.

Regional Divide: US Outflows, European Inflows

A breakdown of flows by geography revealed divergent investor sentiment between North America and Europe. United States-based investors withdrew $403 million during the week, reflecting heightened caution. In contrast, European and Canadian investors collectively injected $230 million into digital asset products. Germany led global inflows with $115 million in new allocations, followed by Canada with $46.3 million and Switzerland with $36.8 million.

The prior week showed a similar pattern, with Germany contributing $87.1 million and Switzerland adding $30.1 million despite sustained US withdrawals. The sustained regional divergence suggests that while American investors are trimming exposure, European institutions appear to be capitalising on recent price weakness.

Market Signals Point to Repositioning, Not Panic

The reduction in weekly outflows — from $187 million the previous week to $173 million — indicates a gradual deceleration in selling pressure. The unwinding of short-Bitcoin positions, combined with reduced trading volumes, suggests that market participants may be transitioning from aggressive selling toward cautious reallocation.

Year-to-date data shows that XRP-linked products have accumulated $109 million in inflows, recording only four days of outflows since mid-November 2025. On February 13 alone, XRP products attracted $4.5 million.

Rather than a wholesale flight from crypto assets, the current pattern reflects capital rotation within the ecosystem. Investors appear to be adjusting exposure toward perceived opportunities while maintaining defensive positioning amid volatility.