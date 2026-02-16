Women Eye Opportunities As Inflation Eases Slightly In Early 2026

Women across Nigeria are increasingly exploring income-generating opportunities as inflation shows early signs of moderation at the start of 2026, offering cautious relief to households and small business operators.

Latest economic data indicate that the country’s headline inflation rate eased marginally to 15.10 per cent in January 2026, down from 15.15 per cent recorded in December 2025. Although the decline is slight, analysts say it signals a gradual stabilisation after a prolonged period of steep price pressures.

Despite the modest improvement, experts warn that inflationary trends may remain unstable in the near term due to base-year effects and underlying structural challenges. Projections suggest the annual inflation rate could fluctuate between 15 and 19 per cent in the coming months.

Economists note that while price growth has slowed compared to previous peaks, the cost of essential goods and services remains high, continuing to shape consumer behaviour and livelihood strategies.

For many women, particularly those engaged in micro-enterprises and informal trade, the easing inflation trend provides a limited but important window to rebuild purchasing power, stabilise daily income streams, and expand small-scale business activities.

Below are some of the most common daily income ventures gaining popularity among Nigerian women.

Food and Beverage Businesses Lead the Pack

Food-related ventures remain the most accessible and profitable entry point for many women entrepreneurs. Small-scale operations such as preparing snacks, local drinks like zobo and tigernut milk, and home-cooked meal packages for busy workers continue to thrive due to consistent demand.

With start-up capital estimated between ₦10,000 and ₦50,000, operators say profits can begin within days, particularly when products are marketed through social media platforms and neighbourhood networks.

Wig Revamping Services See Growing Demand

As the cost of new wigs rises, many women are now offering wig washing, detangling, and restyling services. The business, which requires minimal equipment investment, has become especially lucrative during weekends when social events peak.

Industry observers say the service appeals to urban customers seeking affordable ways to maintain expensive human hair products.

Perfume Oil Reselling Gains Momentum

Another fast-growing venture involves the resale of perfume oils purchased in bulk and sold in smaller quantities. The business requires relatively low capital and allows sellers to reach customers within their daily social circles, including workplaces and schools.

Entrepreneurs report that consistent demand for affordable fragrances ensures steady daily sales.

Thrift Clothing Curation Expands

The resale of carefully selected second-hand clothing, commonly known as “okrika,” is also emerging as a viable income source. Unlike traditional bulk resale, many women now focus on curating high-quality pieces, washing, ironing, and packaging them to appeal to niche markets such as office workers, children, or fitness enthusiasts.

Digital Services Create New Opportunities

Beyond physical products, digital service-based businesses are providing income opportunities requiring little or no financial investment.

Social media management has become particularly popular as small businesses increasingly seek assistance to maintain online visibility. Many women now earn steady income by managing posts, responding to customer inquiries, and creating simple digital content.

Similarly, CV writing and professional profile optimisation services are growing, driven by a large population of job seekers seeking to improve their employment prospects.

Drop-Shipping and Online Tutoring on the Rise

The drop-shipping model, where sellers promote products without holding inventory, is also gaining traction. Entrepreneurs connect customers with suppliers, earning profit margins while suppliers handle delivery logistics.

Online tutoring and skills-based classes conducted via messaging platforms are also becoming popular, allowing women to monetise expertise in academic subjects or vocational skills such as baking and craft production.

Experts Highlight Economic Impact

Entrepreneurship experts say the growth of these daily income ventures reflects a broader shift toward micro-enterprise resilience amid economic uncertainty.

They note that, beyond providing immediate income, such businesses help women build financial independence, develop entrepreneurial skills, and contribute to household stability.

Analysts predict that low-capital, high-turnover ventures will continue to play a critical role in supporting livelihoods, particularly among women seeking flexible and sustainable income streams.