Desmond Elliot Reveals Motive Behind Fourth-Term Push

Key points

Desmond Elliot says his decision to seek a fourth term in the Lagos State House of Assembly is driven by his ambition to become a principal officer.

The Surulere Constituency I lawmaker urged supporters to resist political intimidation ahead of the APC primary election.

Reports indicate influential APC stakeholders aligned with Femi Gbajabiamila are backing Barakat Odunuga-Bakare against Elliot.

Elliot publicly apologised to Gbajabiamila over alleged political misunderstandings linked to the Lagos Assembly leadership crisis.

The lawmaker insists he remains committed to party unity and constituency development.

Main story

Lagos State lawmaker Desmond Elliot has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding his fourth-term ambition, revealing that his desire to secure a principal leadership role in the Lagos State House of Assembly is a major factor behind his decision to seek re-election.

Speaking during a campaign meeting with constituents on Friday, the three-term legislator appealed for grassroots support ahead of the All Progressives Congress primary election scheduled for May 21.

A viral video circulating on X captured Elliot addressing supporters amid growing reports of internal resistance to his re-election bid within the ruling APC.

Political permutations within the party suggest that prominent APC figures, including allies of Gbajabiamila, are reportedly supporting Barakat Odunuga-Bakare — a former aide to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu — to challenge Elliot for the Surulere Constituency I ticket ahead of the 2027 Lagos State House of Assembly election.

What’s being said

“The question is, ‘what am I looking for in the fourth term that I am being intimidated to step down’. Don’t accept it, you have invested so much in me. There is a high chance that I will become a principal officer.”, Elliot told supporters.

“On the 21st of May (primary election), stand your ground, come out in your large numbers to vote for me, and I will emerge victorious.”, he said.

The lawmaker also referenced Psalm 121 while expressing confidence in navigating the internal political battle, declaring:

“One with God is the majority.”

During an appearance on TVC’s Your View, Elliot also addressed his relationship with Gbajabiamila, publicly apologising for any misunderstanding that may have occurred in the course of political engagements.

“I’m not saying, oh, yes, media will come out, oh yes, Desmond begs again. Yes, because he’s my egbon. And I grew up learning everything I knew in politics through him,” he said.

The issues

Elliot’s fourth-term ambition has reignited conversations around internal power struggles within the Lagos APC, particularly following the recent leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The crisis reportedly strained relationships among influential political blocs in the state, with Gbajabiamila previously disclosing that President Bola Tinubu confronted him over intelligence reports allegedly linking Elliot to moves surrounding the Assembly’s speakership tussle.

Although Elliot denied involvement at the time, the controversy appears to have deepened political divisions ahead of the next electoral cycle.

His public apology to Gbajabiamila is widely seen as an attempt to ease tensions and reaffirm loyalty within the party hierarchy as political alignments intensify.

What’s next

Attention is now shifting to the APC primary election scheduled for May 21, where Elliot is expected to face mounting opposition from rival interests within the party.

The outcome of the contest could significantly shape the political balance within Surulere Constituency I and determine Elliot’s chances of advancing his ambition to secure a principal office position in the Assembly.

Political observers are also watching closely to see whether reconciliation efforts between Elliot and influential party stakeholders will alter the dynamics of the race.

Bottom line

Desmond Elliot’s push for a fourth term has evolved beyond a routine re-election campaign into a broader test of influence, loyalty and political survival within the Lagos APC.

While the lawmaker maintains that his ambition is rooted in experience and leadership aspirations, the resistance emerging from within his party underscores the growing intensity of intra-party power negotiations ahead of 2027.