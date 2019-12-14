Scott Rafkin Gets Volvo Group Chief Digital Officer Appointment

Scott Rafkin, currently President of Volvo Financial Services, has been appointed to the new position of Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer for the Volvo Group, effective January 1, 2020. In this role he will be a member of the Executive Board and report to the Volvo Group President and CEO Martin Lundstedt.

Born in 1969, Scott Rafkin has served as President of Volvo Financial Services since 2014. He joined the Volvo Group in 2001 and has since held several managerial positions within Volvo Financial Services, including that of Chief Financial Officer.

As Chief Digital Officer, Scott Rafkin will lead the Group IT organization and in that capacity succeed Olle Högblom. Olle Högblom will remain with the Group, reporting to Deputy CEO Jan Gurander and focusing on strategic projects.

“Scott Rafkin has a strong track record as a leader. As the Group’s first Chief Digital Officer he will drive our continued digital transformation, a key area with regards to both new business models and technologies, as well as our internal capabilities, comments Martin Lundstedt. “I would like to thank Olle Högblom for his leadership of the IT organization during a period of major change and high activity level in the business.”

Gary McCartney will serve as Acting President Volvo Financial Services while the recruitment process for Scott Rafkin’s successor is executed.