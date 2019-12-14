Procter & Gamble Nigeria Ltd Issues Disclaimer on Fraudulent Recruitment Offers

Procter and Gamble Nigeria Ltd. has warned unsuspecting citizens on fake job offers and employment scams. In a statement released by the Company, it said:

“It has come to our notice that fake job offers are being circulated on behalf of Procter & Gamble Nigeria Limited (PGN) by certain individuals/entities claiming they are representatives or subsidiaries or under contract with Procter & Gamble Nigeria Limited.

Please note that:

PGN does not send job offers from free email services like Gmail, Rediffmail, Yahoo mail, Hotmail, etc.

PGN does not request payment of any kind from prospective candidates for employment or any sort of fees.

PGN does not authorize anyone to either collect money or arrive at any monetary arrangement in return for a job.

All our open positions can be found on our website, https://www.pgcareers.com/. If a position is not advertised there, it is not a legitimate opening.

All candidates considered for a position will have an in-person interview.

Anyone making an employment offer in return for money or other type of gain is not authorized by Procter & Gamble Nigeria Limited and is not offering an approved job.

Procter & Gamble reserves the right to take legal action, including criminal action, against such individuals/entities engaging in this fraudulent misrepresentation”.

Kind Regards,

NN