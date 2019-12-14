Procter & Gamble Nigeria Ltd Issues Disclaimer on Fraudulent Recruitment Offers

Procter & Gamble Nigeria Ltd Issues Disclaimer on Fraudulent Recruitment Offers

Procter & Gamble

Procter and Gamble Nigeria Ltd. has warned unsuspecting citizens on fake job offers and employment scams. In a statement released by the Company, it said:

“It has come to our notice that fake job offers are being circulated on behalf of Procter & Gamble Nigeria Limited (PGN) by certain individuals/entities claiming they are representatives or subsidiaries or under contract with Procter & Gamble Nigeria Limited.

Please note that:

  • PGN does not send job offers from free email services like Gmail, Rediffmail, Yahoo mail, Hotmail, etc.
  • PGN does not request payment of any kind from prospective candidates for employment or any sort of fees.
  • PGN does not authorize anyone to either collect money or arrive at any monetary arrangement in return for a job.
  • All our open positions can be found on our website, https://www.pgcareers.com/. If a position is not advertised there, it is not a legitimate opening.
  • All candidates considered for a position will have an in-person interview.
  • Anyone making an employment offer in return for money or other type of gain is not authorized by Procter & Gamble Nigeria Limited and is not offering an approved job.
  • Procter & Gamble reserves the right to take legal action, including criminal action, against such individuals/entities engaging in this fraudulent misrepresentation”.

