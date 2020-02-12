Sanofi Announces AfricaTech 2020 Challenges, Calls for Entries.

Sanofi, a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of people worldwide, is calling on technology entrepreneurs and startups in Nigeria to participate in its 2020 AfricaTech Challenge.

AfricaTech is a lab dedicated by Sanofi at VivaTech to encourage open innovation by African technology startups. The AfricaTech Challenge initiative is part of Sanofi’s strategy to promote entrepreneurship and development in the health sector in Africa.

Viva Technology (VivaTech) is the biggest tech event in Europe. It gathers under one roof the brightest entrepreneurs, executives, investors, students and academics to collaborate, network, pitch, get inspired and showcase their innovations. In the past four years, this 3-day annual event has become the biggest gateway in Europe for innovation actors worldwide.

There are four categories in this year’s AfricaTech challenge. Participants are expected to provide the best of innovative solutions on the following:

Oladimeji Agbolade, Director, External Affairs at Sanofi Nigeria, said: “We are in search of affordable and user-friendly solutions from African start-ups, with at least a proof of concept with positive results, in at least one country in Africa. This initiative provides a unique opportunity for aspiring tech-preneurs in Nigeria to showcase their talent and provide real solutions to some of the issues currently plaguing the health sector.

“We invite startups from Nigeria to submit their solutions towards these challenges. This call for projects is free and open to all. Interested applicants are to visit https://challenges.vivatechnology.com/en/challenges/sanofi-in-africa to register their ideas. Entries close on the 25th of February 2020.”

Selected start-ups will be invited to AfricaTech to pitch and demonstrate their solutions before an audience of Sanofi leaders, industry professionals and a jury during VivaTech event holding in Paris, France on June 11-13, 2020. The jury will then select startups with the best ideas who will have opportunity to be coached, mentored and collaborate with Sanofi to scale their solutions.