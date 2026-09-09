Russia rejects Germany’s claim over Leipzig airport drone incident

Key Points

• Russia says Germany has provided no independent evidence linking Moscow to the reported drone incident.

• Moscow calls the allegation unsubstantiated and urges a joint investigation into the incident.

• Russia says Germany’s subsequent diplomatic measures are disproportionate and risk worsening bilateral relations.

Main Story

The Russian Federation has rejected Germany’s allegation that Moscow was behind a reported drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport on Aug. 4, describing the claim as unsubstantiated.

The Russian Embassy in Nigeria made the position known in a statement issued by its Chargé d’Affaires, Igor Ivannikov, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ivannikov said Germany had not provided technical or independent investigative evidence establishing that the drone involved in the incident originated from Russia.

He said Berlin’s claim that the incident formed part of a wider pattern of Russian hybrid operations was misleading.

According to him, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had also pointed out that Germany could not confirm the drone’s origin, despite suggesting that its configuration resembled equipment used by Russia.

Ivannikov argued that similar drone equipment could be produced in several countries and was commercially available, making its configuration insufficient to establish its origin.

He called for Germany and Russia to conduct a joint investigation to determine what happened.

The Russian diplomat said Germany’s decision not to pursue such an investigation raised questions about its approach to establishing the facts surrounding the incident.

He also criticised measures reportedly taken by Berlin, including the closure of the Russian Consulate in Bonn, restrictions on visas and sanctions, describing them as disproportionate to what Russia considers an unverified case.

Ivannikov said the actions could indicate an attempt to use the incident as a pretext for confrontation and further damage relations between Germany and Russia.

He maintained that the measures violated international law and the foundations of diplomatic relations.

The Russian embassy also criticised Germany’s continued military support for Ukraine, arguing that Berlin’s actions were contributing to further tensions between the two countries.

The Issues

The dispute centres on the evidence behind Germany’s attribution of the reported drone incident to Russia.

Moscow argues that the similarity between the drone’s configuration and equipment used by Russia does not establish its origin because comparable equipment can be produced elsewhere and is commercially available.

Russia is therefore calling for a joint investigation, while also objecting to diplomatic measures it considers excessive in relation to an incident whose origin it says has not been established.

The dispute adds another point of tension to already strained relations between Berlin and Moscow.

What’s Being Said

“Berlin’s investigations and intelligence saying that Russia was involved in the incident as part of a broader pattern of Russian hybrid operations, are misleading.” – Igor Ivannikov

“Germany’s failure to pursue such an investigation demonstrates a biased approach and a lack of genuine interest in establishing the facts surrounding the incident.” – Igor Ivannikov

“Such actions violate international law and the foundations of diplomatic relations.” – Igor Ivannikov

What’s Next

Russia is calling for a joint investigation by Germany and Moscow to establish the origin of the drone and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Russian side is also seeking an end to what it describes as disproportionate diplomatic measures linked to the allegation.

Bottom Line

Russia has rejected Germany’s claim linking Moscow to the Leipzig/Halle Airport drone incident, arguing that Berlin has not produced evidence establishing the drone’s origin. Moscow says a joint investigation is needed before responsibility can be determined.