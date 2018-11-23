Quickteller Treats Customers To Fun Weekend In Dubai

Fetes Them At ‘One Africa’ Global Events

Quickteller, the preferred portal for everyday payments in Nigeria, recently partnered One Africa Global Music Fest to treat some of its customers on an all-expense paid trip to experience the One Africa Global Weekend Events that held from November 14 – 17, 2018, at the Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City.

The customers, who got invited by signing up while initiating a transaction on the Quickteller platform, were first hosted to a breakfast session at the Interswitch Group headquarters in Lagos. During the breakfast session, they couldn’t hide their excitement as they laughed, chatted and took selfies before departing for Dubai.

One customer who was visibly excited was Ihuoma Sandra Nwokejiobi, an actress and fabric dealer. Incidentally, Ihuoma was already planning to travel to Dubai for Christmas with a friend. When she got the phone call that she had been selected for the One Africa Music Fest in Dubai, all-expenses-paid, she burst into tears. She had seen the Quickteller’s ‘Party with the Stars in Dubai flyer on Instagram.

“I couldn’t believe I was chosen. I just started crying. I couldn’t keep the news to myself. I started calling everyone I knew”, she said.

The customers had first class treatments including front row seats, backstage passes and unfettered access to interact with the stars.

The One Africa Global Events included a Pre-party, Global Comedy Fest, Global Music Fest and the luxurious all-white after-‘Party with the Stars’ on a yacht. The roll call of artistes include Wizkid, Kizz Daniel, Niniola, Davido, Wande Coal, Bovi, Crowd Kontrol and other A-list African Artistes.

Capturing his experiences at Dubai, Adetayo Bamgbade, a Facility Manager in Lagos said, the fun just couldn’t stop. He is happy he registered on the Quickteller platform and got invited for the trip.

“This trip will stay in my memory forever. Thank you Quickteller for such a rare opportunity” he said.

Beyond making everyday payments easier, Quickteller is committed to creating beautiful experiences for their customers. Partnering with the One Africa Global Events is a great opportunity to reiterate that commitment.

Quickteller is a payment platform which can be utilized in any of its eight services such as funds transfer, bill payments, DSTV subscription renewal, purchase of airline tickets, Internet Broadband, airtime, payment of toll-fare (e-tag) and funding betting wallets.